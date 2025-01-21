Topco Announces Update to Leadership Team

Manard Lagasse named Topco Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Itasca, Illinois, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topco Associates, LLC. recently announced the appointment of Manard Lagasse, who is set to become the organization’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Lagasse will assume the overall responsibility for several of Topco’s programs including Center Store, Fresh and the Indirect Spend programs. In addition, he will oversee Topco’s Member Development, Commodities, Supply Chain, and Quality Assurance areas.

“Manard brings a wealth of experience to our organization along with the acumen and ability to elevate and further unite the membership,” said Topco President and CEO Randy Skoda. “I am confident Manard will advance our initiatives and goals to help Topco grow our 80-year tradition of providing goods and services to assist our members competing in this increasingly difficult environment. I look forward to his many contributions and impact on our members’ success.”

Lagasse comes to Topco with significant knowledge and tenured industry expertise. Lagasse most recently operated as the President and CEO of Associated Grocers Inc. Baton Rouge (AGBR), a retailer-owned food distributor. He joined AGBR in 2007 where his responsibilities expanded until his most recent role commenced in 2019. In addition, Lagasse is a former Chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA) and on also served as a Board Member of the Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Associates (ROFDA) Corporation. Several of Topco’s wholesaler members are a part of ROFDA, including AGBR.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join Topco, an organization that plays such a vital role in the grocery industry,” Lagasse said. “I look forward to building on Topco’s long-standing reputation of driving value for their member-owners. I believe I bring a unique perspective to Topco as a former member-owner in how Topco can continue to expand the value that Topco provides to help independent retailers and wholesalers compete and thrive.”

Prior to joining AGBR, Lagasse began his career with Schilling Distributing Company. After filling various positions, Lagasse shifted career paths, working to earn his juris doctorate. He became a practicing attorney, first at Juneau Law Firm, APLC, and then with Allen & Gooch Law Firm respectively. Lagasse earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and earned his juris doctor at St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Topco Associates, LLC is a $19 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit https://www.topco.com/.

