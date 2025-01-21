NN, Inc. Announces Revised Presentation Date and Time at Upcoming Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, is announcing a revised date and time for the executive management’s virtual presentation at the upcoming Sidoti Micro Cap conference.

The presentation will now begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025. Investors interested in accessing the webcast presentation may register to view the live event here. All registrants will receive a link to the event upon registration. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at www.nninc.com.

In addition to the webcast presentation, executive management will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings with investors and analysts that have registered to attend the conference.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com .

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.