FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports $7.4 Million of Net Income or $0.92 Per Diluted Share for 2024 and 3.7% Increase in Its Quarterly Dividend

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”), today reported fourth quarter net income of $7.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $9.8 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. The decrease in net income during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the preceding quarter, was primarily due to a $420,000 tax benefit recorded during the preceding quarter, compared to a $2.5 million tax provision recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024.  The tax benefit for the third quarter of 2024 was due to $28.4 million of energy tax credits purchased during the third quarter related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $35.0 million, or $4.36 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million, or $4.56 per diluted share for 2023.

“Despite economic volatility that has impacted interest rates for loans and deposits these past few years, we are proud to have, primarily through organic loan growth, surpassed $3 billion in total assets,” stated Joe Adams, CEO. “We are also thankful to our Board of Directors for increasing our forty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.28 per common share.  The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2025,” concluded Adams.

“Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $36.02 at December 31, 2024, compared to $31.64 at December 31, 2023, a 13.8% increase year over year.  The focus on risk adjusted returns and growing tangible book value remains a mainstay for the Company's shareholders,” noted Matthew Mullet, President and CFO.

2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

  • Net income was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.3 million in the previous quarter, and $9.8 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.31% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.35% in the previous quarter, and 4.24% for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Total deposits decreased $87.9 million, or 3.6%, to $2.34 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $107.9 million decrease in brokered deposits, compared to $2.43 billion at September 30, 2024, and decreased $182.9 million, or 7.3%, from $2.52 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $638.2 million at December 31, 2024, $657.8 million at September 30, 2024, and $670.8 million at December 31, 2023;
  • Loans receivable, net increased $38.3 million, or 1.6%, to $2.50 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.46 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $100.5 million, or 4.2%, from $2.40 billion at December 31, 2023;
  • Consumer loans, of which 87.4% are home improvement loans, decreased $12.2 million, or 1.9%, to $620.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $632.4 million in the previous quarter and decreased $26.6 million, or 4.1% from $646.8 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, 81.2% of consumer portfolio originations for home improvement loans had a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720 and 80.7% were secured with a UCC-2 filing;
  • Borrowings increased $144.0 million, or 87.9%, to $307.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $163.8 million at September 30, 2024, and increased $214.1 million, or 228.3%, from $93.7 million at December 31, 2023;
  • A $2.5 million provision for income taxes was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a $420,000 tax benefit during the third quarter of 2024, as a result of $28.4 million of energy tax credits purchased during the third quarter of 2024;
  • Repurchased 35,000 shares of the Company's common stock in the fourth quarter of 2024 at an average price of $48.47 per share with $4.7 million remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan;
  • Book value per share increased $0.81 to $38.26 at December 31, 2024, compared to $37.45 at September 30, 2024, and increased $3.91 from $34.36 at December 31, 2023.  Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.92 to $36.02 at December 31, 2024, compared to $35.10 at September 30, 2024, and increased $6.62 from $31.64 at December 31, 2023.  See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
  • Segment reporting in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected net income of $7.4 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and a net loss of $39,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $9.3 million and $1.0 million in the prior quarter, and net income of $10.0 million and net loss of $254,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively; and
  • Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.2% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2024, compared to 13.4% for total risk-based capital and 10.4% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2023.

Segment Reporting

The Company reports two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios and cash management services. This segment is also responsible for the management of the investment portfolio and other assets of the Bank. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in thousands):

    At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024  
Condensed income statement:   Commercial and Consumer Banking     Home Lending     Total  
Net interest income(1)   $ 28,555     $ 2,559     $ 31,114  
(Provision) recovery for credit losses     (1,597 )     75       (1,522 )
Noninterest income(2)     2,308       2,302       4,610  
Noninterest expense(3)     (19,365 )     (4,986 )     (24,351 )
Income (loss) before (provision) benefit for income taxes     9,901       (50 )     9,851  
(Provision) benefit for income taxes     (2,480 )     11       (2,469 )
Net income (loss)   $ 7,421     $ (39 )   $ 7,382  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 2,383,885     $ 606,826     $ 2,990,711  
Full-time employees ("FTEs")     447       115       562  


    At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023  
Condensed income statement:   Commercial and Consumer Banking     Home Lending     Total  
Net interest income(1)   $ 28,405     $ 2,050     $ 30,455  
Provision for credit losses     (939 )     (463 )     (1,402 )
Noninterest income(2)     2,602       2,854       5,456  
Noninterest expense(3)     (17,668 )     (4,765 )     (22,433 )
Income (loss) before (provision) benefit for income taxes     12,400       (324 )     12,076  
(Provision) benefit for income taxes     (2,374 )     70       (2,304 )
Net income (loss)   $ 10,026     $ (254 )   $ 9,772  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 2,395,363     $ 548,002     $ 2,943,365  
FTEs     447       123       570  


    At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2024  
Condensed income statement:   Commercial and Consumer Banking     Home Lending     Total  
Net interest income(1)   $ 113,304     $ 9,801     $ 123,105  
Provision for credit losses     (5,393 )     (118 )     (5,511 )
Noninterest income(2)     9,227       12,329       21,556  
Noninterest expense(3)     (77,615 )     (19,954 )     (97,569 )
Income before (provision) benefit for income taxes     39,523       2,058       41,581  
(Provision) benefit for income taxes     (6,733 )     176       (6,557 )
Net income   $ 32,790     $ 2,234     $ 35,024  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 2,373,295     $ 591,236     $ 2,964,531  
FTEs     447       115       562  


    At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2023  
Condensed income statement:   Commercial and Consumer Banking     Home Lending     Total  
Net interest income(1)   $ 111,737     $ 11,566     $ 123,303  
Provision for credit losses     (3,494 )     (1,280 )     (4,774 )
Noninterest income(2)     10,368       10,122       20,490  
Noninterest expense(3)     (73,767 )     (19,980 )     (93,747 )
Income before provision for income taxes     44,844       428       45,272  
Provision for income taxes     (9,132 )     (87 )     (9,219 )
Net income   $ 35,712     $ 341     $ 36,053  
Total average assets for period ended   $ 2,315,806     $ 527,442     $ 2,843,248  
FTEs     447       123       570  

________________________

(1)   Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2)   Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a net decrease in fair value of $396,000 and a net increase in fair value of $52,000, respectively, as compared to net increases in fair value of $733,000 and $447,000 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.  As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, there were $12.7 million and $15.1 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.
(3)   Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.8 million and $6.6 million, compared to $1.4 million and $6.1 million, respectively.
     

Asset Summary

Total assets increased $59.0 million, or 2.0%, to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.97 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets at December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024, was primarily due to increases of $53.0 million in securities available-for-sale (“AFS”), $38.3 million in loans receivable, net, and $6.1 million in FHLB stock, partially offset by decreases of $21.5 million in loans held for sale (“HFS”), $10.3 million in certificates of deposit (“CDs”) at other financial institutions, and $10.0 million in interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions.  The increase in securities AFS was attributable to purchases of variable and shorter duration securities.  The increase in loans receivable, net was due to organic loan growth. The increase compared to December 31, 2023, was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $100.5 million, other assets of $21.3 million, and FHLB stock of $13.5 million, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions of $36.3 million, CDs at other financial institutions of $22.4 million, securities available-for-sale of $11.8 million, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) held for sale of $8.1 million.

LOAN PORTFOLIO                                                
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
REAL ESTATE LOANS                                                
Commercial   $ 345,317       13.6 %   $ 352,933       14.1 %   $ 366,328       15.1 %
Construction and development     330,700       13.1       292,366       11.7       303,054       12.5  
Home equity     75,147       3.0       75,063       3.0       69,488       2.9  
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)     617,322       24.4       591,666       23.7       567,742       23.3  
Multi-family     245,222       9.7       238,462       9.6       223,769       9.2  
Total real estate loans     1,613,708       63.8       1,550,490       62.1       1,530,381       63.0  
                                                 
CONSUMER LOANS                                                
Indirect home improvement     541,946       21.4       552,226       22.2       569,903       23.4  
Marine     74,931       3.0       76,845       3.1       73,310       3.0  
Other consumer     3,304       0.1       3,346       0.1       3,540       0.1  
Total consumer loans     620,181       24.5       632,417       25.4       646,753       26.5  
                                                 
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                                                
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")     287,014       11.3       296,773       11.9       238,301       9.8  
Warehouse lending     12,918       0.4       15,249       0.6       17,580       0.7  
Total commercial business loans     299,932       11.7       312,022       12.5       255,881       10.5  
Total loans receivable, gross     2,533,821       100.0 %     2,494,929       100.0 %     2,433,015       100.0 %
                                                 
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (31,870 )             (31,232 )             (31,534 )        
Total loans receivable, net   $ 2,501,951             $ 2,463,697             $ 2,401,481          
                                                 

Loans receivable, net increased $38.3 million to $2.50 billion at December 31, 2024, from $2.46 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $100.5 million from $2.40 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total real estate loans at December 31, 2024, compared to the prior quarter reflects increases in construction and development loans of $38.3 million, one-to-four-family loans (excluding loans HFS) of $25.7 million, and multi-family loans of $6.8 million.  These increases were partially offset by a $7.6 million decrease in commercial real estate loans. Consumer loans decreased $12.2 million primarily due to a $10.3 million decrease in indirect home improvement loans and $1.9 million decrease in marine loans.  Commercial business loans decreased $12.1 million, primarily as a result of a $9.8 million decrease in commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans and $2.3 million decrease in warehouse lending.

A breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
CRE by Type:   Amount     Amount     Amount  
Agriculture   $ 3,834     $ 3,610     $ 3,799  
CRE Non-owner occupied:                        
Office     39,697       40,672       42,739  
Retail     36,568       36,070       38,691  
Hospitality/restaurant     27,562       27,743       28,007  
Self storage     19,111       19,130       21,381  
Mixed use     17,721       17,881       19,331  
Industrial     15,125       15,402       16,978  
Senior housing/assisted living     7,565       7,621       8,505  
Other(1)     6,631       6,684       8,365  
Land     2,421       2,523       3,936  
Education/worship     2,520       2,545       2,620  
Total CRE non-owner occupied     174,921       176,271       190,553  
CRE owner occupied:                        
Industrial     67,064       63,577       66,048  
Office     42,223       42,156       41,495  
Retail     20,718       19,968       22,020  
Hospitality/restaurant     10,396       10,528       11,065  
Other(2)     8,612       8,116       8,522  
Car wash           9,575       7,767  
Automobile related     7,325       8,874       7,530  
Education/worship     4,608       4,609       4,606  
Mixed use     5,616       5,649       2,923  
Total CRE owner occupied     166,562       173,052       171,976  
   Total   $ 345,317     $ 352,933     $ 366,328  

________________________

(1)   Primarily includes loans secured by mobile home parks totaling $766,000, $774,000, and $2.3 million, RV parks totaling $685,000, $689,000, and $699,000, automobile-related collateral totaling $589,000, $594,000, and $608,000, and other collateral totaling $4.6 million, $4.6 million, and $4.4 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2)   Primarily includes loans secured by gas stations totaling $1.5 million, $1.5 million, and $1.7 million, non-profit organization totaling $1.5 million, $901,000, and $922,000, and other collateral totaling $5.6 million, $5.7 million, and $5.5 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
     

The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:

(Dollars in thousands)     For the Quarter Ended         Current Weighted
    Mar 31,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,   Dec 31,   Mar 31,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,   Dec 31,         Average
CRE by type:   2025   2025   2025   2025   2026   2026   2026   2026   Total   Rate
Agriculture   $ 840   $ 424   $   $ 312   $ 181   $   $ 300   $   $ 2,057   6.22%
Apartment     9,177     6,167     1,826     18,617     1,893     13,951     9,780     7,163     68,574   4.98%
Auto related         2,075                             2,075   4.18%
Hotel / hospitality     572     1,203     1,326         116     1,286             4,503   4.39%
Industrial     891     583         10,243     581     173     1,615         14,086   4.26%
Mixed use     1,738     3,479     247     315                 385     6,164   5.29%
Office     10,448     453     4,172     977     523     1,654     562     7,805     26,594   4.89%
Other     1,146     115     1,158     243     897         2,520     1,509     7,588   5.05%
Retail     1,883     984     72         451     3,261         3,448     10,099   4.25%
Senior housing and assisted living                     2,172                 2,172   4.75%
Total   $ 26,695   $ 15,483   $ 8,801   $ 30,707   $ 6,814   $ 20,325   $ 14,777   $ 20,310   $ 143,912   4.84%
                                                           

A breakdown of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)                                
    December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024  
Construction Types:   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
Commercial construction - retail   $ 8,079       2.4 %   $ 8,710       3.0 %
Commercial construction - office     4,979       1.5       4,737       1.6  
Commercial construction - self storage     13,480       4.1       10,408       3.5  
Commercial construction - car wash                 7,807       2.7  
Multi-family     30,945       9.4       30,931       10.6  
Custom construction - single family residential and single family manufactured residential     42,040       12.7       43,528       14.9  
Custom construction - land, lot and acquisition and development     7,862       2.4       8,220       2.8  
Speculative residential construction - vertical     180,381       54.5       145,549       49.8  
Speculative residential construction - land, lot and acquisition and development     42,934       13.0       32,476       11.1  
Total   $ 330,700       100.0 %   $ 292,366       100.0 %


(Dollars in thousands)                                
    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Construction Types:   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
Commercial construction - retail   $ 8,079       2.4 %   $       %
Commercial construction - office     4,979       1.5       4,699       1.5  
Commercial construction - self storage     13,480       4.1       17,445       5.8  
Commercial construction - car wash                 7,742       2.5  
Multi-family     30,945       9.4       56,065       18.5  
Custom construction - single family residential and single family manufactured residential     42,040       12.7       47,230       15.7  
Custom construction - land, lot and acquisition and development     7,862       2.4       6,377       2.1  
Speculative residential construction - vertical     180,381       54.5       131,336       43.3  
Speculative residential construction - land, lot and acquisition and development     42,934       13.0       32,160       10.6  
Total   $ 330,700       100.0 %   $ 303,054       100.0 %
                                 

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended                  
    December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024                  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Purchase   $ 129,232       83.2 %   $ 168,088       85.7 %   $ (38,856 )     (23.1 )%
Refinance     26,116       16.8       28,001       14.3       (1,885 )     (6.7 )%
Total   $ 155,348       100.0 %   $ 196,089       100.0 %   $ (40,741 )     (20.7 )%


(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended December 31,                  
    2024     2023                  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Purchase   $ 129,232       83.2 %   $ 110,458       90.7 %   $ 18,774       17.0 %
Refinance     26,116       16.8       11,290       9.3       14,826       131.3 %
Total   $ 155,348       100.0 %   $ 121,748       100.0 %   $ 33,600       27.6 %


(Dollars in thousands)   For the Year Ended December 31,                  
    2024     2023                  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Purchase   $ 626,937       87.6 %   $ 497,669       91.6 %   $ 129,268       26.0 %
Refinance     88,662       12.4       45,925       8.4       42,737       93.1 %
Total   $ 715,599       100.0 %   $ 543,594       100.0 %   $ 172,005       31.6 %
                                                 

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company sold $138.9 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $167.6 million during the previous quarter and $87.5 million during the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins on home loan sales increased to 3.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.96% in the previous quarter and 3.09% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

Changes in deposits at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)                                                
    December 31, 2024     September 30, 2024                  
Transactional deposits:   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Noninterest-bearing checking   $ 627,679       26.8 %   $ 641,270       26.4 %   $ (13,591 )     (2.1 )%
Interest-bearing checking(1)     176,561       7.5       165,944       6.8       10,617       6.4  
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced(2)     10,479       0.5       16,483       0.7       (6,004 )     (36.4 )
Subtotal     814,719       34.8       823,697       33.9       (8,978 )     (1.1 )
Savings     154,188       6.6       151,364       6.2       2,824       1.9  
Money market(3)     341,615       14.6       340,049       14.0       1,566       0.5  
Subtotal     495,803       21.2       491,413       20.2       4,390       0.9  
Certificates of deposit less than $100,000(4)     440,257       18.8       533,441       22.0       (93,184 )     (17.5 )
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000     455,594       19.5       452,705       18.7       2,889       0.6  
Certificates of deposit greater than $250,000     133,045       5.7       126,075       5.2       6,970       5.5  
Subtotal     1,028,896       44.0       1,112,221       45.9       (83,325 )     (7.5 )
Total   $ 2,339,418       100.0 %   $ 2,427,331       100.0 %   $ (87,913 )     (3.6 )%


(Dollars in thousands)                                                
    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023                  
Transactional deposits:   Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     $ Change     % Change  
Noninterest-bearing checking   $ 627,679       26.8 %   $ 654,048       25.9 %   $ (26,369 )     (4.0 )%
Interest-bearing checking(1)     176,561       7.5       244,028       9.7       (67,467 )     (27.6 )
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced(2)     10,479       0.5       16,783       0.7       (6,304 )     (37.6 )
Subtotal     814,719       34.8       914,859       36.3       (100,140 )     (10.9 )
Savings     154,188       6.6       151,630       6.0       2,558       1.7  
Money market(3)     341,615       14.6       359,063       14.2       (17,448 )     (4.9 )
Subtotal     495,803       21.2       510,693       20.2       (14,890 )     (2.9 )
Certificates of deposit less than $100,000(4)     440,257       18.8       587,858       23.3       (147,601 )     (25.1 )
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000     455,594       19.5       429,373       17.0       26,221       6.1  
Certificates of deposit greater than $250,000     133,045       5.7       79,540       3.2       53,505       67.3  
Subtotal     1,028,896       44.0       1,096,771       43.5       (67,875 )     (6.2 )
Total   $ 2,339,418       100.0 %   $ 2,522,323       100.0 %   $ (182,905 )     (7.3 )%

_______________________

(1)   There were no brokered deposits at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, and $70.2 million of brokered deposits at December 31, 2023.
(2)   Noninterest-bearing accounts.
(3)   Includes $279,000, $1.0 million, and $1,000 of brokered deposits at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(4)   Includes $143.1 million, $250.2 million, and $361.3 million of brokered deposits at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
     

At December 31, 2024, CDs, which include retail and nonretail CDs, totaled $1.03 billion, compared to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2024, and $1.10 billion at December 31, 2023, with nonretail CDs representing 15.0%, 22.5% and 34.2% of total CDs at such dates, respectively.  At December 31, 2024, nonretail CDs, which include brokered CDs, online CDs, and public funds CDs, decreased $108.1 million to $154.8 million, compared to $262.9 million at September 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease of $107.2 million in brokered CDs. Nonretail CDs totaled $154.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $374.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in brokered CDs was primarily due to more favorable rates in FHLB borrowings at maturity.

At December 31, 2024, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $652.7 million, compared to approximately $644.9 million in September 30, 2024, and approximately $606.5 million at December 31, 2023.  The uninsured amounts are estimated based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

At December 31, 2024, borrowings increased $144.0 million to $307.8 million from $163.8 million at September 30, 2024, and increased $214.1 million, from $93.7 million at December 31, 2023. These increases coincide primarily with the decreases in brokered CDs mentioned above due to more favorable rates in FHLB borrowings. The borrowings were comprised of FHLB advances of $258.8 million and overnight borrowings of $49.0 million.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.9 million, to $295.8 million at December 31, 2024, from $288.9 million at September 30, 2024, and increased $31.3 million from $264.5 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024, reflects net income of $7.4 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $2.1 million. Stockholders’ equity was also positively impacted by a $1.1 million net decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter. Book value per common share was $38.26 at December 31, 2024, compared to $37.45 at September 30, 2024, and $34.36 at December 31, 2023.

The Bank is considered well capitalized under the minimum capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.2%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.2%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 12.9% at December 31, 2024.

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.5%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.9%, and a CET1 ratio of 11.4% at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses for loans (“ACLL”) was $31.9 million, or 1.26% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS), at December 31, 2024, compared to $31.2 million, or 1.25% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS), at September 30, 2024, and $31.5 million, or 1.30% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS), at December 31, 2023. The increases in the ACLL at December 31, 2024, compared to the prior quarter and the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to loan growth, increases in nonperforming loans, and an increase in charge-offs. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased $98,000 to $1.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.5 million at both September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023. 

Nonperforming loans increased $2.8 million to $13.6 million at December 31, 2024, from $10.8 million at September 30, 2024, and from $11.0 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans of $1.6 million, commercial business loans of $871,000, and construction and development loans of $242,000.  The increase in nonperforming loans compared to the prior year was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans of $1.7 million, commercial business loans of $763,000, and construction and development loans of $280,000, partially offset by a decrease in indirect home improvement loans of $186,000 and marine loans of $53,000.   

Loans classified as substandard decreased $280,000 to $22.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $23.2 million at September 30, 2024, and decreased $1.6 million from $24.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in substandard loans at December 31, 2024, compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to decreases of $592,000 in commercial and industrial loans and $93,000 in indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by an increase of $243,000 in construction and development loans. Compared to the prior year, the decrease in substandard loans was primarily due to decreases of $1.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, $318,000 in commercial real estate loans, and $186,000 in indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by an increase of $281,000 million in construction and development loans. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) property at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $659,000 to $31.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $30.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Total interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased $2.5 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase of $2.8 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees. This growth was primarily attributable to new loans being originated at higher rates and variable rate loans repricing higher following increases in market interest rates. Total interest expense increased $1.9 million to $15.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period last year, primarily the result of higher market interest rates on brokered deposits and borrowings.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income decreased $198,000 to $123.1 million, from $123.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as a $17.6 million increase in interest income was more than offset by a $17.8 million increase in interest expense.

NIM increased seven basis points to 4.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 4.24% for the same period in the prior year.  However, for the year ended December 31, 2024, NIM decreased 18 basis points to 4.30% from 4.48% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in NIM for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, was due to higher net interest income, partially offset by a slight increase in average interest-earning assets.  In contrast, the decrease in NIM for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the prior year, was primarily the result of higher average interest-earning assets and a slight decrease in net interest income between the periods.

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased 28 basis points to 2.38% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from 2.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was predominantly due to higher market rates for deposits and increased utilization of higher cost borrowings. The average cost of funds increased 71 basis points to 2.43% for the year ended December 31, 2024, from 1.72% for the year ended December 31, 2023, also reflecting increases in market interest rates over last year and increased utilization of borrowings. Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where feasible.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.6 million and $5.6 million, compared to $1.7 million and $5.8 million, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.  The provision for credit losses on loans reflects consumer charge-offs and organic loan growth during the periods.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs increased $348,000 to $983,000, compared to $635,000 for the same period last year, reflecting increased net charge-offs of $330,000 in indirect home improvement loans and $167,000 in marine loans, partially offset by decreases of $144,000 in commercial business loans and $10,000 in deposits and overdrafts. Net charge-offs increased $3.1 million to $5.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting increased net charge-off increases of $1.8 million in indirect home improvement loans, $905,000 in C&I loans, $313,000 in marine loans, and $71,000 in other consumer loans. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs over the year primarily to volatile economic conditions.

Noninterest income decreased $846,000 to $4.6 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease reflects a $910,000 decrease in other noninterest income, primarily as a result of a reduction in fair value on loans held under the fair value option, and a decrease of $273,000 in service charges and fee income, primarily due to the sale of MSRs in the first quarter of 2024. These decreases were partially offset by a $320,000 increase in gain on sale of loans.  Noninterest income increased $1.1 million to $21.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $20.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily the result of an $8.4 million gain on sale of MSRs mentioned above with no similar transaction occurring in the same period in 2023, and a $1.8 million increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $7.8 million loss on sale of investment securities resulting from management's strategic decision to increase the yields and reduce the duration of the securities portfolio, and a $1.1 million decrease in service charges and fee income due to a reduction in loan servicing fees due to the sale of MSRs in the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million to $24.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $22.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily the result of an increase of $1.4 million in salaries and benefits, primarily driven by increased commissions for organic loan growth, $492,000 in data processing, reflecting loan growth, $455,000 in professional (consulting) and board fees, primarily related to the purchase of tax credits recorded in the third quarter. In addition, a $583,000 fair value recovery on servicing rights was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a $48,000 fair value impairment on servicing rights during the same period in 2023. Noninterest expense increased $3.8 million, to $97.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $93.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to increases of $1.8 million in data processing, $1.5 million in professional (consulting) and board fees, $1.5 million in salaries and benefits, and $479,000 in occupancy, partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in acquisition costs as a result of no acquisition costs during the fourth quarter of 2024.  

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon.  It operates through 27 Bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, a recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including the increases and decreases in the Federal Reserve benchmark rate and duration at which such interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets; the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions for us; the potential imposition of new tariffs or changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. 

 
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)
                                     
                            Linked     Prior Year  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     Quarter     Quarter  
    2024     2024     2023     % Change     % Change  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 19,280     $ 17,950     $ 17,083       7       13  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     12,355       22,390       48,608       (45 )     (75 )
Total cash and cash equivalents     31,635       40,340       65,691       (22 )     (52 )
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     1,727       12,001       24,167       (86 )     (93 )
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     281,175       228,199       292,933       23       (4 )
Securities held-to-maturity, net     8,455       8,455       8,455              
Loans held for sale, at fair value     27,835       49,373       25,668       (44 )     8  
Loans receivable, net     2,501,951       2,463,697       2,401,481       2       4  
Accrued interest receivable     13,881       14,014       14,005       (1 )     (1 )
Premises and equipment, net     29,756       30,026       30,578       (1 )     (3 )
Operating lease right-of-use     5,378       5,365       6,627             (19 )
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     15,621       9,504       2,114       64       639  
Deferred tax asset, net     7,059       4,222       6,725       67       5  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net     38,528       38,453       37,719             2  
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value     9,204       8,739       9,090       5       1  
MSRs, held for sale, held at the lower of cost or fair value                 8,086             (100 )
Goodwill     3,592       3,592       3,592              
Core deposit intangible, net     13,710       14,586       17,343       (6 )     (21 )
Other assets     39,670       39,642       18,395             116  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 3,029,177     $ 2,970,208     $ 2,972,669       2       2  
LIABILITIES                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing accounts   $ 638,158     $ 657,753     $ 670,831       (3 )     (5 )
Interest-bearing accounts     1,701,260       1,769,578       1,851,492       (4 )     (8 )
Total deposits     2,339,418       2,427,331       2,522,323       (4 )     (7 )
Borrowings     307,806       163,806       93,746       88       228  
Subordinated notes:                                        
Principal amount     50,000       50,000       50,000              
Unamortized debt issuance costs     (406 )     (423 )     (473 )     (4 )     (14 )
Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs     49,594       49,577       49,527              
Operating lease liability     5,556       5,548       6,848             (19 )
Other liabilities     31,036       35,044       35,737       (11 )     (13 )
Total liabilities     2,733,410       2,681,306       2,708,181       2       1  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                                        
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding                              
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,833,014 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, 7,817,172 at September 30, 2024, and 7,800,545 at December 31, 2023     78       78       78              
Additional paid-in capital     55,716       55,264       57,362       1       (3 )
Retained earnings     257,113       251,843       230,354       2       12  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (17,140 )     (18,283 )     (23,306 )     (6 )     (26 )
Total stockholders’ equity     295,767       288,902       264,488       2       12  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 3,029,177     $ 2,970,208     $ 2,972,669       2       2  
                                         


 
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
                   
    Three Months Ended     Linked     Prior Year  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     Quarter     Quarter  
    2024     2024     2023     % Change     % Change  
INTEREST INCOME                                        
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 43,654     $ 43,800     $ 40,863             7  
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     3,320       3,243       3,580       2       (7 )
Total interest and dividend income     46,974       47,043       44,443             6  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits     13,543       13,486       12,055             12  
Borrowings     1,831       1,828       1,447             27  
Subordinated notes     486       485       486              
Total interest expense     15,860       15,799       13,988             13  
NET INTEREST INCOME     31,114       31,244       30,455             2  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     1,522       1,513       1,402       1       9  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     29,592       29,731       29,053             2  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges and fee income     2,513       2,482       2,786             (10 )
Gain on sale of loans     1,733       2,523       1,413       (31 )     23  
Gain on sale of MSRs           141             (100 )     NM  
Gain on sale of investment securities, net           11             (100 )     NM  
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI     256       252       239       2       7  
Other noninterest income     108       558       1,018       (81 )     (89 )
Total noninterest income     4,610       5,967       5,456       (23 )     (16 )
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and benefits     14,172       13,985       12,742       1       11  
Operations     3,175       3,827       3,326       (17 )     (5 )
Occupancy     1,821       1,662       1,708       10       7  
Data processing     2,252       2,156       1,760       4       28  
Gain on sale of OREO                 (148 )           (100 )
Loan costs     781       666       497       17       57  
Professional and board fees     1,038       1,223       583       (15 )     78  
FDIC insurance     490       533       660       (8 )     (26 )
Marketing and advertising     329       377       277       (13 )     19  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     876       897       980       (2 )     (11 )
(Recovery) impairment of servicing rights     (583 )     506       48       NM       NM  
Total noninterest expense     24,351       25,832       22,433       (6 )     9  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES     9,851       9,866       12,076             (18 )
PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES     2,469       (420 )     2,304       NM       7  
NET INCOME   $ 7,382     $ 10,286     $ 9,772       (28 )     (24 )
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.94     $ 1.32     $ 1.25       (29 )     (25 )
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.92     $ 1.29     $ 1.23       (29 )     (25 )
                                         


 
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
             
    Year Ended     Year  
    December 31,     December 31,     Over Year  
    2024     2023     % Change  
INTEREST INCOME                        
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 170,857     $ 154,945       10  
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     13,980       12,247       14  
Total interest and dividend income     184,837       167,192       11  
INTEREST EXPENSE                        
Deposits     53,163       36,751       45  
Borrowings     6,627       5,196       28  
Subordinated note     1,942       1,942        
Total interest expense     61,732       43,889       41  
NET INTEREST INCOME     123,105       123,303        
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     5,511       4,774       15  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     117,594       118,529       (1 )
NONINTEREST INCOME                        
Service charges and fee income     10,026       11,138       (10 )
Gain on sale of loans     8,557       6,711       28  
Gain on sale of MSRs     8,356             NM  
Loss on sale of investment securities, net     (7,836 )           NM  
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI     990       920       8  
Other noninterest income     1,463       1,721       (15 )
Total noninterest income     21,556       20,490       5  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                        
Salaries and benefits     55,092       53,622       3  
Operations     13,529       13,070       4  
Occupancy     6,857       6,378       8  
Data processing     8,424       6,852       23  
Gain on sale of OREO           (148 )     (100 )
Loan costs     2,685       2,574       4  
Professional and board fees     4,072       2,584       58  
FDIC insurance     2,005       2,392       (16 )
Marketing and advertising     1,310       1,349       (3 )
Acquisition costs           1,562       (100 )
Amortization of core deposit intangible     3,633       3,464       5  
(Impairment) recovery of servicing rights     (38 )     48       NM  
Total noninterest expense     97,569       93,747       4  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     41,581       45,272       (8 )
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     6,557       9,219       (29 )
NET INCOME   $ 35,024     $ 36,053       (3 )
Basic earnings per share   $ 4.48     $ 4.63       (3 )
Diluted earnings per share   $ 4.36     $ 4.56       (4 )
                         

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:   2024     2024     2023  
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)(1)   0.98 %   1.38 %   1.32 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)(1)   9.88     14.08     15.01  
Yield on average interest-earning assets(1)   6.51     6.56     6.19  
Average total cost of funds(1)   2.38     2.39     2.10  
Interest rate spread information – average during period   4.13     4.17     4.09  
Net interest margin(1)   4.31     4.35     4.24  
Operating expense to average total assets(1)   3.24     3.47     3.02  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities(1)   143.27     144.28     143.45  
Efficiency ratio(2)   68.16     69.42     62.47  
Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)   9.76     9.73     8.90  
Tangible common equity ratio(3)   9.25     9.17     8.25  


    For the Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:   2024     2023  
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)   1.18 %   1.27 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)   12.22     14.36  
Yield on average interest-earning assets   6.46     6.07  
Average total cost of funds   2.43     1.72  
Interest rate spread information – average during period   4.03     4.36  
Net interest margin   4.30     4.48  
Operating expense to average total assets   3.29     3.30  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   143.92     145.50  
Efficiency ratio(2)   67.45     65.20  


    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:   2024     2024     2023  
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period(4)   0.45 %   0.36 %   0.37 %
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)(5)   0.54     0.43     0.45  
Allowance for credit losses – loans to nonperforming loans(5)   234.55     290.07     288.11  
Allowance for credit losses – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)   1.26     1.25     1.30  


    At or For the Three Months Ended    
    December 31,       September 30,       December 31,    
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:   2024       2024       2023    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.94       $ 1.32       $ 1.25    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.92       $ 1.29       $ 1.23    
Weighted average basic shares outstanding     7,723,250         7,676,102         7,696,429    
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     7,897,099         7,854,389         7,795,383    
Common shares outstanding at end of period     7,729,951   (6)     7,713,359   (7)     7,698,401   (8)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding   $ 38.26       $ 37.45       $ 34.36    
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding(9)   $ 36.02       $ 35.10       $ 31.64    

 ____________________________

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3)   Tangible common equity ratio excludes intangible assets.  This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(4)   Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(5)   Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(6)   Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7)   Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,817,172 at September 30, 2024, less 103,813 unvested restricted stock shares.
(8)   Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,800,545 at December 31, 2023, less 102,144 unvested restricted stock shares.
(9)   Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
     


(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended December 31,     For the Year Ended December 31,     Linked Qtr.     Prior Year Qtr.  
Average Balances   2024     2023     2024     2023     $ Change     $ Change  
Assets                                                
Loans receivable, net(1)   $ 2,533,664     $ 2,448,946     $ 2,511,553     $ 2,384,577     $ 84,718     $ 126,976  
Securities available-for-sale, at amortized cost     265,483       321,735       282,684       288,152       (56,252 )     (5,468 )
Securities held-to-maturity     8,500       8,500       8,500       8,500       -       -  
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     53,286       66,769       50,741       67,063       (13,483 )     (16,322 )
FHLB stock, at cost     10,300       3,403       7,579       4,740       6,897       2,839  
Total interest-earning assets     2,871,233       2,849,353       2,861,057       2,753,032       21,880       108,025  
Noninterest-earning assets     119,478       94,012       103,474       90,216       25,466       13,258  
Total assets   $ 2,990,711     $ 2,943,365     $ 2,964,531     $ 2,843,248     $ 47,346     $ 121,283  
Liabilities                                                
Interest-bearing deposit accounts   $ 1,772,887     $ 1,817,369     $ 1,784,443     $ 1,732,342     $ (44,482 )   $ 52,101  
Borrowings     181,599       119,451       153,926       110,328       62,148       43,598  
Subordinated notes     49,584       49,517       49,559       49,492       67       67  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,004,070       1,986,337       1,987,928       1,892,162       17,733       95,766  
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts     652,564       659,080       549,405       662,998       (6,516 )     (113,593 )
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     36,722       39,651       140,648       36,992       (2,929 )     103,656  
Total liabilities   $ 2,693,356     $ 2,685,068     $ 2,677,981     $ 2,592,152     $ 8,288     $ 85,829  

 ____________________________

(1)   Includes loans HFS.
     

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio.  Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors.  Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2024     2024     2023  
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 295,767       $ 288,902       $ 264,488    
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (17,302 )       (18,178 )       (20,935 )  
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 278,465       $ 270,724       $ 243,553    
                       
Common shares outstanding at end of period   7,729,951   (1)     7,713,359   (2)     7,698,401   (3)
                       
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 38.26       $ 37.45       $ 34.36    
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 36.02       $ 35.10       $ 31.64    
                       
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:                      
Total assets (GAAP) $ 3,029,177       $ 2,970,208       $ 2,972,669    
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets   (17,302 )       (18,178 )       (20,935 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,011,875       $ 2,952,030       $ 2,951,734    
                       
Common equity ratio (GAAP)   9.76   %     9.73   %     8.90   %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)   9.25         9.17         8.25    

_______________________

(1)   Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(2)   Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,817,172 at September 30, 2024, less 103,813 unvested restricted stock shares.
(3)   Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,800,545 at December 31, 2024, less 102,144 unvested restricted stock shares.
     

Contacts:
Joseph C. Adams,
Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Mullet,
President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com


