Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,339 in the last 365 days.

Elme Communities Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2024 Dividend Distribution

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) announced the income tax treatment of its 2024 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Elme Communities dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend
Paid Date		 Gross Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary Taxable
Income Per Share
Section 199A
Dividends Per Share
Capital Gains
Per Share 		(Return of Capital)
Non-Taxable
Distribution Per Share
1/4/2024 $0.18000 $0.01911 $0.01911 $0.01898 $0.14191
4/3/2024 $0.18000 $0.01911 $0.01911 $0.01898 $0.14191
7/3/2024 $0.18000 $0.01911 $0.01911 $0.01898 $0.14191
10/3/2024 $0.18000 $0.01911 $0.01911 $0.01898 $0.14191
TOTALS: $0.72000 $0.07644 $0.07644 $0.07592 $0.56764
  100.00% 10.616% 10.616% 10.547% 78.837%


About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
ahopkins@elmecommunities.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Elme Communities Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2024 Dividend Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more