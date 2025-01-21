Maryland’s Primitive Deer Hunt Scheduled for February

January 21, 2025

Final Opportunity for Deer Hunters for the 2024-25 Season

Photo by Brendan Wolf, submitted to Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Maryland’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be open Feb. 1 and from Feb. 3-4 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt antlered and antlerless sika and white-tailed deer during these three days.

Primitive hunting devices are defined as long bows, recurve bows, flintlock, or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders. Hunters may not use compound bows, crossbows, drawlocks, and telescopic or other electronic aiming devices. However, fiber optic sights are permitted on otherwise legal primitive bows or muzzleloaders.

“The last few days of the 2024-2025 Maryland deer hunting season provide hunters a unique and challenging opportunity,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “The Primitive Hunt gives hunters a chance to pursue deer using traditional methods of the past during some of the coldest weather of the year.”

Hunters should note that the printed 2024-2025 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping contains typos in the season and bag limit tables regarding the statewide Primitive Deer Hunt dates. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources website provides corrected information.

Any deer harvested during the Primitive Hunt Days count against the hunter’s 2024-25 archery or muzzleloader bag limit for antlered and antlerless deer. An exception is in Region A – Allegany County, Garrett County, and the western portion of Washington County – where hunters may harvest one antlerless deer that will not count against their existing archery or muzzleloader bag limits.

Hunters are encouraged to consult the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for more information on the Primitive Deer Hunt and other deer hunting regulations.

During the Primitive Deer Hunt days, Maryland requires deer hunters and their companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or daylight fluorescent pink in one of the following manners: a cap of solid fluorescent daylight orange or pink, a vest or jacket containing back and front panels of at least 250 square inches of fluorescent daylight orange or pink, or an outer garment of camouflage daylight fluorescent orange or pink worn above the waist and containing at least 50 percent daylight fluorescent color.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand and while climbing in or out. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Hunters are encouraged to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland. A state tax credit offers hunters an incentive for donated deer. Other local or state programs are also available; hunters should check with their deer processors.