Investing in Our Main Streets: Shapiro Administration Visits Pittston to See the Downtown’s Revitalization and Highlight the Importance of Strengthening Pennsylvania’s Communities

Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has made it a priority to position the Commonwealth as an economic development and innovation leader — securing $20 million in his bipartisan 2024-25 budget to create the Main Street Matters program to invest in small businesses and commercial corridors. The Shapiro Administration is continuing to focus on making strategic investments that will strengthen communities and help to build a bright future for families and businesses to thrive in Pennsylvania.

Pittston, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo and other local leaders to tour revitalized Pittston in Luzerne County and highlight the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to investing in Pennsylvania’s downtowns and small businesses.

From day one, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on spurring economic development in the Commonwealth, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades and securing historic investments in our economy — including $20 million to create and fund the new Main Street Matters program to support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods across Pennsylvania.

“The incredible revitalization effort in Pittston is a prime example of why vibrant downtowns are essential to attract residents, visitors, and businesses, and ensure our local economies thrive,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “Main Streets are the backbone of our economy. That’s why there’s such strong bipartisan support for the new Main Street Matters program, which gives communities the resources they need to improve their quality of life and make their main streets and business districts better places to live, visit, and work.”

“Real progress starts with hard work and collaboration, and that’s exactly what these projects represent, said Senator Marty Flynn. “They’ll serve as a foundation for working families to grow and our communities to flourish.”

“It is tremendous to have the support of Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Rick Siger as we see state dollars being put to excellent use in Pittston,” said Representative Jim Haddock. “The sites we toured today are all projects that are prime examples of the progress that can be made when we cultivate thriving partnerships between the state government, local government, and private businesses. To us in Harrisburg, it is clear when you give state money to Pittston, it leveraged to swiftly bring about projects that are worthwhile and fully realized. Thanks to the innovative leadership of Mayor Lombardo, the Pittston City Council, and city staff, these projects are sure to become iconic fixtures in the community, and we are all thrilled to be a part of them. As State Representative, I am proud to continue supporting this progress!”

The Shapiro Administration has invested $3 million to support several revitalization projects in downtown Pittston. During his tour, Secretary Siger visited the Kevin Powers Accessible Playground, the Slope Amphitheatre, Pittston Memorial Library, the Art Loop Trail, the Emergency Services Facility, the site of the Market & Main/New American Theater project which will soon begin construction, the site of a future retail/residential project, and the Waterfront Warehouse, a thriving retail/residential loft project.

“Over the past decade, the City of Pittston has seen unprecedented downtown and neighborhood revitalization, and our partnership with Governor Shapiro’s office and DCED has been vital to this process,” said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo. “Innovative strategies such as Main Street Matters, PA Mixed-Use Housing Development, the Neighborhood Assistance Program, PA Sites, and the comprehensive Housing Action Plan are providing boroughs, townships, and cities the tools they need for economic vitality. When all levels of government work together we “Get Stuff Done” for the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

Since his inauguration, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have worked aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

Along with launching Main Street Matters, Governor Shapiro has had a number of major economic development successes at the midway point of his first term including:

Securing $500 million in state funds to significantly expand the PA SITES program to develop shovel-ready sites and bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects.

Expanding opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses by securing a $20 million investment for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program in his first and second budgets.

Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s new tourism brand “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway” to encourage more people to travel across and visit the Commonwealth, securing $15 million in state funding for tourism marketing.

Governor Shapiro announced a historic plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh with a $62 million investment that will help spur nearly $600 million in total investment to revitalize the community as a thriving center for economic growth, culture, and industry and create over 3,000 jobs.

As Governor Shapiro marks two years in office, his Administration is continuing to focus on innovation, economic development, and our economy. The Shapiro Administration’s commitment to investing in our businesses, communities, and workforce is positioning Pennsylvania to be a global economic development leader while opening the doors of opportunity.

