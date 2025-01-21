Leona Sokolova’s 'Wellness Manual': A Comprehensive Guide to Achieving Holistic Health and Balance

Wellness Manual by Leona Sokolova

Leona Sokolova unveils her groundbreaking book, Wellness Manual, a transformative guide to achieving balance and vitality through a holistic approach to health.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a committed wellness advocate and holistic health counselor, Sokolova has devoted years to examining the complex links between physical, mental, and spiritual health. Her book, “Wellness Manual,” serves as a practical guide for those who are looking to achieve a healthier and a more balanced way of life.The book addresses important aspects of wellness—from nutrition, exercise, mindfulness, and emotional resilience to spiritual growth. The text shares practical advice and effective real-world strategies. Sokolova encourages readers to reassess their perspective on health, providing straightforward actions to harmonize body, mind, and spirit in the quest for enduring wellness.The readers and critics have lauded the book for its practical insights and easy-to-follow advice. "This book has transformed my experience," says one reader. "Sokolova’s guidance is simple to implement and has genuinely assisted me in managing my health." Another reviewer characterizes it as "a comprehensive guide for personal development and well-being, crafted with clarity and empathy."In the “Wellness Manual,” Sokolova not only provides advice but also establishes a guide on how each individual can change. The book presents its readers the advantages of activities such as yoga, meditation, and energy healing, while emphasizing the significance of emotional equilibrium and self-awareness. By highlighting a comprehensive viewpoint, Sokolova guarantees that readers are prepared to foster all elements of their wellness.Whether you’re just beginning with wellness or aiming to enhance your knowledge of holistic health, “Wellness Manual” provides the resources and encouragement to embark on your journey. Now accessible on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and various leading retailers, this book is essential for anyone seeking a lively, harmonious, and satisfying life.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

