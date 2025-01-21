Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,336 in the last 365 days.

Black Ridge Taps Zen Residential Ltd. for Property and Asset Management Expertise

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Residential Ltd. is proud to collaborate with Black Ridge on their recent acquisition of Secord Landing, a 232-unit apartment complex which is a premium residential project in northwest Edmonton.

Black Ridge is a well-regarded real estate firm known for acquiring and managing properties in major Canadian markets. Branching into Alberta for the first time, Black Ridge has a diverse portfolio that includes apartment buildings, hotels, industrial properties, and new developments.

Mark Kilajian, Vice President of Acquisitions at Black Ridge, prides his company on being a trusted and reliable landlord committed to the quality, security, and cleanliness of its properties. “We strive to make a positive impact in the communities where we operate and are looking forward to providing safe and quality homes to the tenants at Secord Landing,” he said. “We know partnering with Zen Residential Ltd. is the perfect way to ensure these tenants have everything they need.”

AJ Slivinski, President of Zen Residential Ltd., is delighted to oversee the property management and asset management of this inviting Secord Landing property. “By combining Black Ridge’s vision and our expertise in enhancing the resident experience, we anticipate a long-lasting partnership,” he said. “We share a deep commitment to quality homes and high tenant satisfaction.”

For more information please contact Mark Kilajian at mark@black-ridge.ca or contact Zen Residential Ltd. at customerrelations@zenresidential.ca


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Black Ridge Taps Zen Residential Ltd. for Property and Asset Management Expertise

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more