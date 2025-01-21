Submit Release
Students Compete in Intramural Global Health Case Competition

Students from across Northwestern’s schools convened on December 6 for the 13th annual Global Health Day and to compete in an intramural Global Health Case Competition, hosted by the Havey Institute of Global Health and the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences Global Health Studies Program.

