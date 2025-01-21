National Mentoring Month: DCMA celebrates power of mentorship

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

As January’s National Mentoring Month winds down, the Defense Contract Management Agency's Total Force Directorate and its Leadership Development Program team honor the agencywide contributions of over 600 mentor volunteers.

Agency team members embrace the mentorship program and report a positive impact on career development and quality of life. The program delivers a platform for growth, progression and leadership.

The Impact of Mentorship

The mentorship program’s success reflects the agency's commitment to employee investment. By pairing experienced leaders with mentees, the program provides a unique opportunity for knowledge sharing, skill development and career advancement.

Program participants often cite layered benefits:

• Increased confidence: Mentees gain confidence in their leadership potential, empowering them to embrace new challenges and pursue goals.

• Career vision: The program helps mentees develop a clear vision of their career roadmap, enabling informed decision making and professional clarity.

• Improved problem-solving: Mentees improve their ability to navigate work-related challenges, developing the skills and expertise needed to overcome obstacles and achieve objectives.

The program’s professional benefits extend to mentors as well:

• Reverse mentoring: Mentors learn from their mentees, gaining new insights and perspectives to help refine leadership techniques.

• Leadership development: The program provides mentors with opportunities to develop their leadership skills, to expand their professional networks and to enhance their reputation as leaders.

• Personal growth: Mentors experience personal growth, developing a greater sense of purpose and fulfillment as they invest in the careers and lives of their mentees.

• Employee impact: Mentors impact the present and the future, serving as leaders for the next generation of innovators.

The agency continues to seek mentors to support the growth and development of additional team members interested and excited to start the program. The Total Force Directorate encourages all available leaders to consider serving as a mentor to share their wisdom, experience and expertise with others.

Team members can embrace the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. Become a mentor today and join the ranks of more than 600 volunteers from across the agency’s global network of professionals. The agency seeks to enhance its culture of mentorship and leadership development by empowering employees to achieve their full potential.

To learn more about becoming a mentor, please visit DCMA 365’s mentorship program website (login required).

Upcoming Event: Mentorship Lunch and Learn

In celebration of National Mentoring Month, Steven Buetow, DCMA’s Enterprise Analytics and Modernization Directorate executive director, will deliver a "Lunch and Learn" presentation on mentorship Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to noon EST.

The presentation will provide valuable insights into the benefits and best practices of mentorship, highlighting the impact of DCMA’s mentorship program on the careers and lives of its employees. The presentation will be held on Microsoft Teams and can be launched using this link on the day of the event: Lunch and Learn Presentation by Steven Buetow, Enterprise Analytic Modernization Directorate.