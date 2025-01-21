MedCerts and FocusQuest Join Forces to Expand Opportunities for Minority Students in Allied Health and IT Careers

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts, a nationally recognized leader in online healthcare and IT career training, and FocusQuest LLC, a passionate advocate for student success and educational access, are thrilled to launch a progressive partnership designed to provide minority students with expanded access to high-demand career pathways. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, MedCerts is proud to announce this collaboration with FocusQuest, whose partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) have supported more than 80,000 African American students in achieving their goals and advancing educational equity.

FocusQuest will offer minority students – spanning both high school and college levels – flexible allied health and IT training opportunities that lead to nationally recognized certifications. By equipping students with the skills to thrive in rapidly growing industries, this initiative leads the way for rewarding and stable careers while helping to alleviate critical workforce shortages.

“We strive to connect minority students with exceptional health-industry education,” said Sean-Reed McGee, CEO of FocusQuest. “These programs offer life-changing opportunities to pursue careers many students may not have thought possible. Our mission is to empower those who have ambition but need guidance and resources to succeed.”

This collaboration aims to level the playing field for minority students by providing them with the tools and training needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market. FocusQuest’s dedication to supporting HBCUs and MSIs aligns with MedCerts’ mission to make high-quality training accessible and impactful.

“We’re thrilled to provide students with opportunities to pursue in-demand careers, earn certifications that lead to immediate workforce entry, and build a foundation for financial stability—or even support their journey toward earning a degree," said Robert Hiller, director of academic partnerships at MedCerts.

McGee added, “The right partnerships create unique opportunities, opening new possibilities for students who dream of achieving more. This collaboration is about breaking barriers and unlocking potential.”

More information on the partnership, these online certification programs and how to enroll, can be found here.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About FocusQuest:

FocusQuest is a student acquisition and success partner (SSP) firm exclusively dedicated to assisting HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and MSIs (Minority Serving Institutions) in developing online educational programs for any of the in-class educational programs offered at the University. Since 2021, the company has developed corporate partnerships to directly build out and educate the next needed workforce, while expanding the convenience of online educational programs and creating student retention plans. For more information, visit www.focusquest.com.

Edward M. Yang MedCerts 1-888-317-4687 ext. 702 edward@firecrackerpr.com Sean-Reed McGee FocusQuest 301-302-0544 Info@FocusQuest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.