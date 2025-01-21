Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Woodinville, Washington

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Woodinville Square , is coming soon to Woodinville, Washington. This exclusive community, located at 13300 NE 175th Street, will feature 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhomes with luxurious finishes and modern amenities. Site work is underway and sales are expected to begin in spring 2025.

Nestled in the picturesque Sammamish River Valley, Woodinville Square is a sophisticated community of new townhomes showcasing exceptional connectivity to the downtown business district and beyond. Thoughtful home designs ranging from 1,510 to 2,017+ square feet with up to 2-car attached garages feature bright, open floor plans, private rooftop decks on select homes, and incredible craftsmanship with the opportunity to personalize interior finishes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Homes will be priced from $1.3 million.

“Woodinville Square offers a unique blend of luxury living and urban convenience, providing residents with access to the best that Woodinville and the surrounding areas have to offer,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new townhomes to this vibrant community.”





Located just 12 miles from Bellevue, the community’s lively setting in the heart of Woodinville’s wine district offers proximity to everyday amenities, key employment centers, outstanding schools, as well as nearby Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell.

From Woodinville Square’s prime location, residents can walk to the new Schoolhouse District and Woodin Creek Village to enjoy upscale shopping, wine tasting, and restaurants. Residents will also have direct access to the picturesque 42-mile Eastrail Trail system that will connect Woodinville to Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, and Redmond through a series of light rail transit hubs, ideal for recreation or commuting. Children will attend Hollywood Hill Elementary, Leota Middle, and Woodinville High Schools in the top-rated Northshore School District.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Washington .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1116e74c-c871-4516-abb2-b4647f1e4d75

