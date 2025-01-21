Chairman Capito Statement on President Trump Executive Actions to Unleash American Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, issued the follow statement on President Trump’s executive orders unleashing American energy.

“On Day One, President Trump took immediate and meaningful action to reassert American energy dominance. After four years of burdensome and costly regulations, I’m thankful that the White House is addressing Americans’ energy concerns by reducing bureaucratic red tape to build needed infrastructure and empower consumers. We must continue to invest in affordable, reliable, and American-made energy, and I’m confident that under President Trump’s leadership, America will get back on track,” Chairman Capito said.

# # #