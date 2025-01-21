Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,422 in the last 365 days.

Five Star Bank CEO James Beckwith joins California Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors

As a board member, Beckwith will support CalChamber’s work at the state and federal levels for policies to strengthen California.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, today announced that its President and CEO James Beckwith has been elected to the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) Board of Directors. Effective January 1, 2025, Beckwith will serve a three-year term on the board.

“We draw strength from the diversity of our board members in our mutual effort to improve the California economy and the ability of employers to provide jobs. James’ voice and perspective on our board will undoubtedly add significant value to these efforts,” said CalChamber President and CEO Jennifer Barrera.

As a board member, Beckwith will help CalChamber in its pursuit of a strong and growing economy in the state and nation. The CalChamber is the largest broad-based advocate to government in California, working at the state and federal levels for policies to strengthen the state, and by extension, positively impact those who live and work there.

“CalChamber has been instrumental in serving as an advocate and resource for California employers and ensuring the business viewpoint is heard,” said Beckwith. “I am deeply engaged with the Sacramento community and my election to the CalChamber board enables me to expand my impact to the broader state economy and engage in behind-the-scenes discussions on business-friendly policies that help shape proposed laws and regulations impacting the jobs climate, and more. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

To learn more about Five Star, please visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.

Investor contact
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com

Media contact
Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Star Bank CEO James Beckwith joins California Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more