2024 Review of Shareholder Activism
Observations on the Global Activism Environment in 2024
|Global Campaigns Remain Robust as U.S. and APAC Drive Activity Levels
|
|Record Number of Activists Launching Campaigns While Major Activists Eye Larger Targets
|
Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, Diligent Market Intelligence, 13D Monitor, press reports and publicly available data and sources. Market data as of 12/31/2024.
Note: All data is for campaigns conducted globally by activists at companies with market capitalizations greater than $500 million at time of campaign announcement; select campaigns with market capitalizations less than $500 million due to depressed valuation at the time of campaign announcement (company was larger than $500mm in prior twelve months).
1. Major activist hedge funds include: Cevian, Elliott Management, Icahn Associates, JANA Partners, Land & Buildings, Sachem Head, Starboard Value, TCI, Third Point, Trian Partners and ValueAct.
|Strategic & Operational Campaigns Defined 2024, But M&A Demands Are Picking Back Up
|
|CEOs Under Fire as Activists and Boards Take a More Critical Eye
|
|Fewer U.S. Proxy Fight Victories Signal Unsettled Universal Proxy Debate
|
Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, Diligent Market Intelligence, 13D Monitor, press reports and publicly available data and sources. Market data as of 12/31/2024.
Note: All data is for campaigns conducted globally by activists at companies with market capitalizations greater than $500 million at time of campaign announcement; select campaigns with market capitalizations less than $500 million due to depressed valuation at the time of campaign announcement (company was larger than $500mm in prior twelve months).
1. Represents annual CEO turnover in the S&P 500 Index.
Robust Activity Well Above the Long-Term Average
2024 was the busiest year since 2018, capping off a busy decade of activism that witnessed 2,139 total global campaigns
The Global Composition of Activism Has Changed
The U.S. remains the primary market for activism, but the jurisdictions targeted have expanded over time, best exemplified by the increase in APAC campaigns
Activist Activity by Quarter and Sector
Activist Targets by Company Size
Top Activists of 2024
Elliott remained the most active activist in 2024, joined by a diverse array of APAC activists and others
Global Activist Universe
A record 160 unique activists and 45 first-timers launched campaigns in 2024, as a broader array of activists launched campaigns
Major Activists Adjusted Their Targets and Demands
Mega-cap companies comprised 30% of major activist targets in 2024, compared to just 23% in 2020
U.S. Campaign Activity
115 U.S. campaigns, up 6% year-over-year, have comprised nearly half of all global activist activity
Notable U.S. Q4 Campaign Developments & Launches
Europe Campaign Activity
European Activity by Country
APAC Campaign Activity
Strategic Capital, Oasis Management and Dalton investments were the most prolific activists in APAC comprising nine, eight and six campaigns in the region, respectively
Rest of World: Notable Q4 Campaign Developments & Launches
Key Campaign Objectives in 2024
With the exception of campaigns focusing on Strategy & Operations and Capital Return (owing to their popularity in APAC), most campaign objectives were in line with levels observed in previous years
Increase in Strategy & Operations Campaigns
The increase in Strategy & Operations campaigns is seen clearly in the U.S., more than tripling from 8% in 2020 to 25% in 2024
Activists Drive Record CEO Turnover
A record 27 CEOs resigned in 2024 at companies targeted by activists, and at S&P 500 companies 15% of total resignations were at activist targeted companies
Global M&A Campaign Activity
Activists appear to be anticipating further recovery in M&A markets, increasing the frequency of their related demands in H2
Notable Examples of M&A Activism
Global Board Seats Won
119 Board seats won via proxy fights and settlements, with notable wins by Browning West at Gildan Activewear (replacing entire Board in a vote) and Elliott at Southwest (five seats by settlement)
Profile of 2024 Activist Director Appointments
Despite fewer Board seats won in 2024, the shift away from activist principals continued, with 2024 showing the lowest proportion of activist employees serving on target Boards in recent years
U.S. Dissident Proxy Fight Success Drops Off in 2024
What Major Campaigns from 2024 Mean for 2025
A Link to the full report can be found here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.