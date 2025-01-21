Miami’s Abel Gilbert and ONEPATH Realty Join eXp Realty

With 102 agents, $1.77 billion in sales, and a commitment to excellence, eXp’s platform offers new opportunities to amplify ONEPATH Realty's success

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to welcome Abel Gilbert, leader of the ONEPATH Realty independent brokerage to its global network.

With 102 agents, 8 staff members, and a staggering $1.77 billion in closed sales across 3,131 units since 2018, Gilbert’s team is redefining success in Miami real estate. In 2024 alone, ONEPATH Realty closed $187.2 million in sales on 312 units.

A Dynamic Move with Global Impact

Based in Miami, ONEPATH Realty has built an unmatched reputation for delivering exceptional residential real estate results. Gilbert’s move to eXp Realty promises to accelerate this already impressive trajectory by leveraging eXp’s innovative tools, collaborative culture, and unparalleled support.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Gilbert. “I’ve always been passionate about providing my agents with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. eXp offers unmatched resources that empower agents to build not just successful careers, but lasting legacies. Their innovative tools, support, legal protection, and highly efficient staff make it an easy choice for any broker-owner or team leader.”

A Leader’s Legacy and Vision

Gilbert’s influence extends beyond his impressive brokerage. As a Zillow Agent Advisory Board member (2021-2025), past President of NAHREP South Florida (2021-2022), and Residential Governor for the Miami Association of Realtors (2022-2024), Gilbert has consistently been at the forefront of industry innovation and advocacy.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Abel Gilbert and ONEPATH Realty to eXp,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Abel leads his team with an entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence, qualities that align perfectly with eXp Realty’s values. His decision highlights the power of our platform to inspire leaders, foster collaboration, and support extraordinary growth for ONEPATH Realty.”

“Joining eXp is a no-brainer, and I’m excited for what it means for all of us at ONEPATH Realty,” Gilbert said. “We’re ready to take full advantage of this incredible opportunity to grow and thrive together.”

