Concierge Auctions Makes History at Arizona Car Week: 100% of Lots Sold, Over $230M in Bids Across Two Days of Auctions

Day one saw real estate sell live for the first time on RM Sotheby's stage; Day two earns a new record for total number of bids placed on a single lot.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the success of its Arizona Car Week sale, where marquee luxury real estate auctioned alongside rare and collectible cars over the course of two days. Day one of bidding concluded live at the Arizona Biltmore on 23 January, where Sotheby’s International Realty listings were exclusively auctioned as real estate gaveled live for the first time on the RM Sotheby's stage. Day two of bidding took place at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort on 24 January with spirited in-room bidding. The auctions, which streamed live to the world, achieved impressive white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over $230 million in aggregate bids placed.

“The success of our Arizona Car Week sales demonstrated the unique synergy between luxury real estate and rare automobiles, offering an unparalleled platform to connect buyers and sellers across these categories,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “These live auctions not only elevated the visibility of extraordinary properties but also showcased the innovative potential of cross-category promotion in luxury sales.”

Conducted by Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo, both days saw intense competition among buyers with a total of 21 property connoisseurs competing across North America, including 14 U.S. states.

The Arizona Biltmore: Day One Facts and Figures

Day one of sales saw 10 property connoisseurs spanning North America, including 6 U.S. States—Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia—compete to own properties.

— White-glove results, with 100% sell-through rate

— $31.76 million in aggregate bids placed

— 34.26% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

13845 North Scottsdale Road, a unique commercial property with a beautiful Mediterranean-style exterior located in Scottsdale, Arizona, saw 6 bidders competing, achieving a sale price of $2.884 million.

5201 North Hacienda Del Sol Road, a timelessly elegant estate in Catalina Foothills of Tuscon, Arizona, known as “Eleven Arches,” saw 4 bidders compete for a final sale price of $3.808 million, in cooperation with Thalia Kyriakis of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

The Andaz Scottsdale: Day Two Facts and Figures

Day two of sales saw 15 property connoisseurs from 11 U.S. States—Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia—competing on the telephone via a team of specialists, in the room, and online.

— White-glove results, with 100% sell-through rate

— 66 total bids across three lots

— $199 million in aggregate bids placed

— 68.65% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

Headlining day two of sales was 7620 and 7540 North Red Ledge Drive, a dual-lot, 16-acre desert canvas for build-out in Arizona’s Paradise Valley, offered in cooperation with Mike Santistevan and Mary Jo Santistevan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. The property saw intense in-room bidding competition, setting an all-time record for the firm for the highest number of bids placed on a single lot. Four total bidders—including those who actively participated in the room—placed a total of 47 bids before the property reached the final sale price of $4.816 million.

1501 Oak Haven Lane in Wanship, a spanning mountain estate near Park City, Utah, saw 6 bidders competing for a sale price of $3.024 million, in cooperation with Ravath Pok and Joan Pok of Realty ONE Group Signature.

15275 North Silent Vista Court, an extraordinary Mediterranean masterpiece in Marana, Arizona, designed by Alan Roberts with interiors by Lori Carroll, saw 4 bidders, achieving a final sale price of $2.128 million, in cooperation with Pamela Knox of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate - SJ Fowler and Sandy Northcutt of Long Realty Company.

The firm’s 2025 Sale Series continues with three key upcoming events:

— On 29 January, ‘Exceptional Global Properties' will take place at Sotheby’s New York as part of its Visions of America sale, an extraordinary event where luxury real estate will be auctioned alongside masterpieces of art.

— On 25 February, the ‘Dubai Global Sale’ will conclude live at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, featuring a highly curated selection of properties from around the world.

— And, on 2 March, history will be made once again as RM Sotheby’s hosts the firm for the inaugural auction of real estate live at ModaMiami, a multi-day event full of rich experiences including live music, entertainment, auctions, track days, road tours and more, taking place at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.