2025 55+ Housing Survey Reveals Key Trends and Insights Into the Future of Active Adult Living

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 55places.com, the leading resource for active adult community information, has just released the findings of its highly anticipated 2025 55+ Housing Survey . With 1,292 participants, the survey sheds light on what potential homebuyers over 55 are looking for in their next home, community, and real estate agent.

The survey results reveal that many active adults are more determined than ever to make the most of their lives, and this mindset is influencing their housing choices. Most respondents are planning to make a move within the next few years, with 52% of 55+ adults intending to buy a new home within the next 12 months.

Key Takeaways from the 2025 Survey:

The Rise of Community: 53% of respondents cited their desire to live in a 55+ community as the top reason for their move, followed closely by the desire for a new location (51%).

Age-Restricted Communities Are Gaining Popularity: Over a third (38%) of respondents prefer to live in age-restricted communities, a significant increase compared to previous surveys.

Health and Fitness Priorities: 64% of respondents expressed interest in health and fitness groups within communities, underlining the importance of wellness for active adults.

Economic Confidence: Despite concerns over current economic conditions, 48% of respondents feel the economy has not impacted their attitude toward purchasing a home.

Long-Distance Moves Are on the Horizon: 69% of respondents are considering or planning to move to a new state. Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina remain top destinations for retirees.



“Active adults are more focused than ever on finding a home that suits their lifestyle, and the 2025 Housing Survey proves it,” said Bill Ness, CEO of 55places. “From the desire to be part of a vibrant community to prioritizing health and fitness, the 55+ demographic is making deliberate, informed decisions about their next move. This survey offers valuable insights for both homebuyers and real estate agents alike.”

About 55places.com

As the active adult housing market continues to evolve, 55places is committed to helping individuals navigate their options. 55places.com is a premier resource for active adult communities, offering comprehensive information, reviews, and tools to help individuals find their ideal 55+ living options.

