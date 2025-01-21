Enterprise Technology Leader Dave Berg Joins Constellation Network as Chief Product Officer





SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Constellation Network (DAG), America's trusted blockchain company, announces the appointment of Dave Berg as Chief Product Officer for Enterprise and Government Solutions, following the company's breakthrough success with the U.S. Government contracts.

Berg, a distinguished technology veteran with over 25 years of experience, brings an exceptional track record of scaling enterprise software products and driving company growth. His leadership has been instrumental in orchestrating three successful exits to major public companies, including HP Enterprise and Synopsys (and an undisclosed Fortune 5), while consistently delivering product-led growth exceeding $200 million in annual recurring revenue.

"Dave Berg is one of the most innovative minds in enterprise technology scaling," said Ben Jorgensen, CEO of Constellation Network. "His creative product vision and dynamic leadership capabilities uniquely position him to bridge the gap between Web3 and traditional digital infrastructure, setting a new standard for blockchain adoption in the enterprise space."

At Codiscope, Berg demonstrated remarkable growth acceleration as head of product and channel sales, securing 115 new enterprise accounts—including 48 Fortune 500 companies—and driving a 50% increase in annual recurring revenue within just 18 months. His expertise spans critical sectors including security, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications, with extensive experience in both enterprise and government deployments.

"Blockchain technology's potential extends far beyond cryptocurrencies, and Constellation Network is uniquely positioned to drive its adoption in commercial systems," said Berg. "I'm thrilled to join at this pivotal moment when our cost-efficient, energy-conscious, and customizable frameworks can help enterprises modernize their infrastructure while maintaining the highest security standards."

Berg's appointment reinforces Constellation Network's commitment to expanding its enterprise and government solutions, leveraging his comprehensive background in infrastructure technology, B2B sales processes, and artificial intelligence to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology across commercial sectors.

Constellation Network is a leading blockchain innovator advancing secure on-chain data solutions. Through partnerships with critical global stakeholders, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Constellation delivers transformative next-generation technologies that set new standards for enterprise blockchain adoption.

