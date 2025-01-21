Attorney General Dan Rayfield Announces Jenny Hansson as Communications Director

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced today that Jenny Hansson will serve as his communications director.

Hansson, a well-known Portland broadcast journalist, is joining Rayfield’s team after a nearly three-decade career. As an anchor and reporter with KOIN News, Hansson has been a cornerstone of the broadcast team, covering a variety of stories, including daily live news reports and weekly human-interest segments.

“Jenny’s unique ability to tell the everyday stories that shape and impact our lives will be an incredible asset to the Oregon Department of Justice,” Attorney General Rayfield said. “She will help me and our team deliver important information on complex issues and give a platform to communities whose voices would otherwise go unheard.”

Hansson said she is excited at the opportunity to join the Oregon Department of Justice and support the work of building safe and healthy communities across Oregon. “At this critical juncture, the opportunity to join Attorney General Rayfield’s team was one I could not pass up,” Hansson said. “The shared spirit of service to the people of our state will guide us forward in the years to come.”

Hansson begins her new role in the Oregon Department of Justice today. Hansson takes over for Roy Kaufmann, who served as communications director under Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum since 2023, and has been supporting the new administration through its transition. His last day in the office will be February 2, 2025.

“I want to thank Roy for his close partnership during this transition, and for his professionalism in leading communication for the Oregon Department of Justice under my predecessor. We wish him well in his next chapter,” said Attorney General Rayfield.