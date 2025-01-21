Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Congratulates Marco Rubio on Confirmation as Secretary of State

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Secretary Marco Rubio on his unanimous confirmation as the 72nd Secretary of State. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“A proud son of Cuban immigrants, Secretary Rubio brings a unique perspective to the role, underscoring the richness of America’s diversity and the essential contributions of the Hispanic community to our nation. His extensive experience in both the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence positions him well to navigate the complexities of global diplomacy while advancing America’s interests abroad.Javier continued by saying:“At a time when the global economy is intricately connected, Secretary Rubio’s leadership will be critical in fostering international partnerships that bolster economic opportunities, security, and stability—not only for our nation but for the millions of small businesses across the United States that rely on trade and open markets to thrive. His unanimous confirmation, by way of a 99-0 vote, is proof of that.“The USHBC looks forward to working with Secretary Rubio and the State Department to ensure that U.S. foreign policy continues to prioritize economic growth, energy security, and the promotion of democracy worldwide. As the leading voice of the Hispanic business community, we stand ready to collaborate in advancing policies, empowering entrepreneurs, strengthening international relations, and securing a brighter future for generations to come.“Congratulations, Secretary Rubio, on the historic achievement of becoming the highest-ranking Hispanic in U.S. history. We are confident that your leadership will bring a renewed commitment to America’s values and global leadership.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

