PayBright Adds Industry Leader Thad Sheffield to its Leadership Team

Company’s First Director of Agent Success and Experience to Spearhead Corporate Growth and Strengthen Partner Engagement

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright , a leading merchant services provider, announced today the company has added payments industry leader Thad Sheffield as its first Director of Agent Success and Experience. Tasked with driving corporate growth and expansion while continuing to deliver exceptional client experiences, Sheffield brings more than 25 years of experience across the processing industry to PayBright’s growing team – ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

PayBright doubles down on its commitment to the agent and ISO experience with this strategic hire. In 2024, PayBright was ranked No. 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina on the annual “Inc. 5000” fastest growing private company’s list and No. 657 in the country. The addition of its first Director of Agent Success and Experience to the company’s expanding leadership team highlights PayBright’s commitment to both customer service and to continuing to expand its services to support even more agents and ISOs in 2025, as well as their mutual merchants.

“We are excited to welcome Thad Sheffield to the PayBright team. He is a leader in the merchant services industry, and Thad brings an innovative and agent-centric mindset, along with extensive hands-on experience in the payments processing space. We look forward to working with him as PayBright continues our growth and expansion into 2025 and beyond,” said Dustin Magaziner, Founder and CEO of PayBright.

Thad Sheffield has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience across the credit card processing industry. He has a proven track record of success as a business development leader, with extensive experience across operations management, including organizational and market expansion, building high performing teams, developing strong partner networks, and empowering employee success. Prior to joining PayBright, Thad was a co-founder and Executive Vice President of Sales helping grow a large wholesale ISO, served as the Director of Business Development for a publicly traded wholesale payment processor and worked as a National Sales Director for a large ISO. He has served on several committees for the Electronic Transaction Association. Thad is committed to continuing to shape the future of the payments industry, and to assisting PayBright's partners in achieving success.

Founded in 2012, PayBright is an industry leader in ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for independent agents and their local merchants. With plans to surpass more than 50 employees and a network of more than 900 independent sales agents nationwide in 2025, the company has worked with more than 15,000 businesses across the U.S. PayBright sets itself apart in the industry by delivering localized support through highly trained partner sales professionals. With a focus on fair pricing, higher commissions, POS support, and customer service excellence – PayBright is committed to enhancing the sales process for independent agents in the merchant services space.

To learn more about PayBright, visit: https://www.gopaybright.com/ .

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a 'merchant services done right' model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for agents and their local merchants.

Samantha ONeil

Relationships@gopaybright.com

