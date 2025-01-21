H.H.C. Group Offers Complimentary Claim Review to Jump-Start Health Plan Payor Savings in 2025

ROCKVILLE, MD, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C.), the leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, announces its multi-level Complimentary Claim Review Program, providing payors the opportunity to explore the benefits of its industry-leading services risk-free. This initiative is designed to empower payors with a proven approach to better manage high-cost medical claims and workers’ compensation bills to maximize savings in the year ahead.

H.H.C. Group presents three complimentary opportunities for payors to experience the benefits of its claim-savings solutions:

Claims Negotiation – Expert negotiators handle the toughest in- or out-of-network claims, achieving substantial discounts while ensuring fairness for all parties. Line-Item Bill Review – Detailed reviews identify costly errors and inaccuracies, ensuring payment is made only for medically necessary and accurately billed services. Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) – Expert-led navigation of disputed claims ensures compliance and appropriate resolution under the No Surprises Act.



“2025 is the perfect time for payors to take advantage of our Complimentary Claim Review program and reimagine their approach to cost containment,” says Bruce D. Roffé, P.D., M.S., H.I.A., President and CEO, H.H.C. Group. “We invite all stakeholders in self-insurance to discover the measurable savings that our services deliver -- risk-free. If you’re not happy with the results, you don’t have to pay us.”

For 30+ years, H.H.C. Group has partnered with self-funded employers, TPAs, stop-loss carriers and brokers to reduce claim costs, maintain compliance and ensure financial stability.

“Our goal is to help payors maximize their savings while maintaining compliance and quality,” adds Roffé. “We’re confident in our ability to deliver real value to our clients.”

Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to experience the H.H.C. Group difference: Contact H.H.C. Group to achieve real savings in 2025.

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing independent medical review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.

