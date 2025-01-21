Gilmanton Man Seriously Injured After Rolling Over His OHRV

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Chris Brison

603-271-3361

January 21, 2025

Gilmanton, NH – At about 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2025, Jonathan Stearns, 43, of Gilmanton sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury after losing control of and then rolling over his side-by-side OHRV. Stearns was performing low-speed donuts on icy ground in his back yard when the machine caught on the ground and rolled over onto its side. Gilmanton Police, Gilmanton Fire and EMS, and NH Fish and Game responded to assist and investigate the scene.

Stearns was transported by Gilmanton Fire and EMS to Concord Hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but was wearing the OHRV-equipped seatbelt.

No further information is available at this time