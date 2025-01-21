Antrim Man Injured While Operating Trailbike in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

January 21, 2025

Jaffrey, NH – On Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the report of a male dirt bike operator who was injured on private property in the town of Jaffrey. The initial call reported that the operator was located in the woods off Witt Hill Road. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Jaffrey Fire Department and Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance Service along with law enforcement personnel from the Jaffrey Police Department responded.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel were able to determine that the operator of the trailbike, Matthew Gauffin, 38, of Antrim, NH had lost control of the machine and ultimately went into a tree sustaining severe but not life threatening injuries. Gauffin was riding with three other friends who were able to call for help after the incident took place. Gauffin was treated by EMS personnel at the scene, and was ultimately transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA, for further treatment and evaluation of his injuries. Gauffin was wearing full riding gear including a helmet and eye protection at the time of the incident.

No Further information is available at this time.

For more information about safe riding, please visit www.ride.nh.gov.