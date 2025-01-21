Two Hikers Assisted off Greenleaf Trail

CONTACT:

January 21, 2025

Franconia, NH – At 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2025, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of two hikers that requested assistance off the Greenleaf Trail in Franconia. Two male hikers had planned to hike the popular Franconia Ridge Trail and began their hike that morning at 7:00 a.m. After hiking across the ridge, the pair made it to Greenleaf Hut, but instead of taking Old Bridle Path, which was their planned route, they started to descend the Greenleaf Trail. The hikers had a hard time following the trail because weather conditions made it hard to see tracks or trail markers. When they approached Eagle’s Pass they called for assistance because they thought they were both hypothermic and off the marked trail.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the hiker’s location near Eagle Pass. The hikers were identified as Louis Scotti, 33, of Cranston, RI and Bartosz Zienkiewicz, 34, of Naugatuck, CT. The rescue crew broke a trail to Scotti and Zienkiewicz’s location, which was approximately ¾ of a mile up steep terrain. The crew were then able to warm the hikers and begin their descent at approximately 4:32 p.m. The crew made it back to the parking lot at 5:10 p.m. Scotti and Zienkiewicz refused medical treatment. The pair were found to be inadequately prepared for the conditions that were forecasted. Neither Scotti nor Zienkiewicz possessed Hike Safe cards.

The area was forecasted to receive rain, sleet, and snow over the weekend. It is imperative that you prepare yourself for all weather conditions or mishaps when hiking in the winter. Have proper footwear for the activity you are engaged in, a headlamp, and proper layers for changes in temperature and precipitation. For more information about preparing for your hike visit www.hikeSafe.com.