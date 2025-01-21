ENERGYLOUNGER TO SHOWCASE TRIPLE-FREQUENCY LIGHT THERAPY LOUNGER AT COSMOPROF MIAMI 2025

Ergonomic structure and revolutionary LED light technology work through the body for unrivaled health and wellness benefits

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnergyLounger, the industry leader in ergonomic, triple-frequency red light therapy, is excited to announce its participation in Cosmoprof Miami 2025, the premier beauty and wellness industry event. The show will take place January 21-23, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.EnergyLounger will be co-exhibiting at Booth 1848, offering attendees the chance to experience its revolutionary approach to LED light therapy firsthand, designed to deliver the deepest and most effective red light therapy available. Their triple-frequency technology provides unparalleled benefits, making EnergyLounger the perfect choice for spas, salons, wellness, fitness, sports and rehabilitation centers and for individual users.Revolutionizing Wellness Through Triple-Frequency Light TherapyEnergyLounger is transforming the wellness industry by integrating advanced technology into an ergonomic chair design that delivers deep, through-body therapeutic benefits. Unlike traditional devices that only work on the surface, EnergyLounger’s FDA-approved triple-frequency technology (630 nm, 850 nm, and 950 nm wavelengths) penetrates deeply for superior results.This cutting-edge lounger is taking the industry by storm for offering benefits:• Stimulates the body's natural healing process and cell regeneration• Enhances blood circulation• Boosts muscle recovery and performance• Supports immunity• Provides stress relief and relaxation• Alleviates pain• Improves skin health• Promotes sleep quality• Rejuvenates and recharges“We are thrilled to bring EnergyLounger to Cosmoprof Miami,” said Barry Warrington, CEO of EnergyLounger. “This event is the perfect audience to showcase our commitment to innovation and wellness. We look forward to engaging with beauty, wellness, and health professionals who are ready to redefine their offerings with the unparalleled power of triple-frequency light therapy.”Visit EnergyLounger at Booth 1848Attendees are invited to visit Booth 1848 to learn more about EnergyLounger, meet the founder and inventor, and explore partnership opportunities.EnergyLounger is currently available at Equinox Upper East Side, Elite Athlete Players’ Lounge, Spa Gregorie’s, select private clinics, and Ivy League Universities.To learn more about EnergyLounger and inquire about purchasing a light therapy lounge device (starting at $24,995) visit EnergyLounger online and follow @energy_lounger on Instagram, X and Facebook # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about EnergyLounger and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

