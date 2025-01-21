AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints Dr. Barrett Mooney as its COO, Strengthening Commitment to Technological Innovation in Sustainable Agriculture and Cryptocurrency Mining

Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), a technology-driven company committed to sustainable innovation, today announced the appointment of Barrett Mooney, Ph.D., as its Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Mooney’s extensive expertise in agriculture technology, sustainability, and strategic business growth positions him as a pivotal figure in AgriFORCE’s mission to integrate cutting-edge solutions into its newly acquired cryptocurrency mining and agricultural facility in Alberta, Canada.

Dr. Barrett Mooney: Pioneering Technological Advancements in Agriculture and Sustainability

Dr. Mooney holds a Ph.D. in Agricultural and Biological Engineering from the University of Florida and brings a wealth of experience in leveraging technology to drive sustainable practices. He co-founded and served as CEO of HydroBio Inc., a software company that utilized satellite-driven image analytics to conserve water and maximize crop yields. Under his leadership, HydroBio optimized irrigation for over 250,000 acres, managing 1.5 trillion gallons of water globally before its acquisition by The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto (later acquired by Bayer). At The Climate Corporation, Dr. Mooney led cross-functional teams that employed artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to enhance crop yields and improve sales efficiency.

Dr. Mooney also served as CEO and Chairman of a NYSE-listed aerospace and defense company, leading it through major acquisitions and its transition to a public entity. His expertise spans advising venture-backed startups, venture capital firms, and agricultural retail companies on technology-driven solutions for sustainability.

A Synergistic Vision for Sustainability and Innovation

Jolie Kahn, AgriFORCE’s CEO, added, “Dr. Mooney’s leadership and technological expertise will be instrumental in scaling our efforts to redefine sustainability. By transforming stranded gas assets and high-energy Bitcoin mining operations into drivers of agricultural and economic growth, AgriFORCE is poised to lead the way in sustainable innovation.”

Dr. Mooney’s Perspective on the Future

Dr. Mooney expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am honored to join AgriFORCE at such a pivotal moment. The integration of sustainable agricultural practices with energy-intensive operations like Bitcoin mining presents a transformative opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help AgriFORCE redefine the future of sustainable innovation.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is dedicated to developing and acquiring innovative technologies and integrated solutions for sustainable agriculture. By combining advanced technology with sustainable practices, AgriFORCE aims to address critical challenges in energy and food production, creating scalable models that benefit communities and the environment.





