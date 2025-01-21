AutoScheduler.AI Exhibits Award-Winning Warehouse Orchestration Platform at Manifest

Demos in Booth #302; Hosts Invitation-Only Thought Leadership Breakfast

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces it will exhibit its award-winning warehouse orchestration platform at Manifest in Booth 302. Manifest 2025 takes place at The Venetian in Las Vegas on February 10 – 12, 2025. AutoScheduler.AI will be showcasing how to empower the modern warehouse with efficiency, agility, and results at its booth.

“Warehouse orchestration is a cutting-edge approach to managing the operational flow of today’s increasingly complex warehouse environments,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Our clients have seen a 30-35% increase in pallet moves without adding additional labor or equipment. At Manifest, we will showcase how our innovative technology provides greater visibility over facilities, more actionable data for better decision-making, and data-driven plans that increase efficiencies throughout the warehouse.”

Manifest is the largest global end-to-end supply chain and logistics technology event in the world, bringing together global supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting-edge startups, venture investors, and technology leaders. Manifest 2025 features over 300 thought leaders and pioneers from the retail, CPG, apparel, pharmaceutical, and more industries, giving presentations on topics like AI and Predictive Supply Chain, Cybersecurity, Transportation, Manufacturing & Logistics Innovations, Visibility & Transparency, Change Management, and Automation & Robotics.

As a Manifest 2025 Bronze sponsor, AutoScheduler.AI will make a $2K contribution benefiting 100 attendee companies at Manifest or a charity of the attendees’ choice.

AutoScheduler.AI executives can answer any questions attendees have about warehouse optimization and orchestration at the Manifest Booth 302. To book a meeting, please email info@autoscheduler.ai.

AutoScheduler.AI is also hosting an invitation-only thought leadership breakfast on Tuesday, February 11, at 7:00 AM. Start your day at Manifest in Las Vegas with a power-packed breakfast alongside industry leaders and innovators! Discover how AI-driven scheduling can revolutionize your operations. Seats are limited, so register here: https://info.autoscheduler.ai/asi_manifest_2025-0. Room details will be shared upon confirmation.

Sign up for the conference at https://manife.st/register/.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: http://www.autoscheduler.ai.

