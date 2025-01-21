Epiq Recognized as No. 1 Antitrust Claims Administrator for Sixth Year in a Row

More than doubles the next-ranked administrator in aggregate settlement amount

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq continues to earn the top rank among antitrust claims administrators. For the sixth year in a row, Epiq has taken the No. 1 spot in aggregate settlement amounts and number of settlements.

According to data recently released in the 2023 Antitrust Annual Report, including class actions in federal court from 2009 to 2023, Epiq managed an aggregate settlement amount of about $18.3 billion across 467 settlements (an average settlement amount of $39,173,404). Epiq towered over the second-ranked company, which reportedly managed an aggregate settlement amount of about $7.5 billion across 182 settlements.

“Epiq is the proven global leader, and year-over-year continues to be the trusted partner in handling matters of any size and complexity anywhere in the world,” said Cameron Azari, Senior Vice President at Epiq. “We expect this to continue and are on track to distribute several billion more dollars to antitrust settlement class members in 2025 alone. Epiq’s personalized support from our expert project teams and cutting-edge technologies provide the critical foundation for accuracy and efficiency.”

The 2023 Antitrust Annual Report of Class Actions in Federal Court is produced in partnership with the Center for Litigation and Courts at UC Law SF and The Huntington National Bank. The report noted the cumulative total of settlements was $41.9 billion from 2009 to 2023 and the total annual settlements ranged from $225 million to $9.6 billion per year. Also reported during the same time period, most antitrust class actions that reached final approval did so within five to seven years.



About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

