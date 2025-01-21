BIOA INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that BioAge Labs, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) stock pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge Labs’ registration statement issued in connection with BioAge Labs’ initial public offering (the “IPO”) held on September 26, 2024, have until March 10, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the BioAge Labs class action lawsuit. Captioned Soto v. BioAge Labs, Inc., No. 25-cv-00196, and pending in the Northern District of California, the BioAge Labs class action lawsuit charges BioAge Labs as well as certain of BioAge Labs’ top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the BioAge Labs class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-bioage-labs-inc-class-action-lawsuit-bioa.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: BioAge Labs is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases. In the IPO, BioAge Labs sold 12.65 million shares at $18.00 per share.

The BioAge Labs class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading because they represented to the public that there were no safety concerns and BioAge Labs expected top line results and to meet its primary endpoint goals in connection with its STRIDES clinical trial.

The BioAge Labs class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 6, 2024, BioAge Labs announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag after liver transaminitis was observed in some subjects receiving azelapgrag. On this news, the price of BioAge Labs stock fell more than 76%, according to the complaint. By the commencement of the BioAge Labs class action lawsuit, BioAge Labs stock has traded at or around $5.82 per share, which is well below the $18.00 per share IPO price.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired BioAge Labs stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the BioAge Labs class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the BioAge Labs class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the BioAge Labs class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the BioAge Labs class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.