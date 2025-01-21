ACV to Showcase AI-Powered Data Solutions at 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association Conference

Building upon ACV Auctions' ever-growing data moat of comprehensive vehicle intelligence, ACV AI to power vehicle pricing use cases including online trades, consumer acquisition and retail pricing bringing speed, consistency and trust to car buying and selling

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, will arrive at the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in New Orleans poised to reshape inventory acquisition, management, appraisals, and dealership operations to help attendees boost efficiency and profitability.

ACV’s data, fueled by millions of used vehicle inspections and transactions from its dynamic digital marketplace, is transforming the way dealers do business—expanding its solutions beyond wholesale operations. From leveraging the service drive for consumer vehicle acquisition to optimizing wholesale operations with real-time pricing and inventory insights, ACV’s team looks forward to engaging with dealers and commercial partners to create solutions that will address their most critical business needs.

ACV AI introduces the future of automotive

This year’s booth (#1901) will give attendees insight into how ACV’s deep moat of high-quality, structured data and AI capabilities are shaping the future of the automotive industry. ACV is showcasing its offerings and featured technologies to empower dealers to solve two key challenges: more effectively acquiring inventory from consumers and streamlining dealership operations.

ACV’s leading vehicle appraisal and valuation suite, ClearCar, now contains QuickQuote. This new offering provides more flexibility for sourcing consumer leads and inventory acquisition. It leverages ACV’s real-time marketplace data to capture customer inquiries and immediately turn them into actionable inventory opportunities.



now contains This new offering provides more flexibility for sourcing consumer leads and inventory acquisition. It leverages ACV’s real-time marketplace data to capture customer inquiries and immediately turn them into actionable inventory opportunities. ACV MAX now features ACV MAX Appraisal, an appraisal-only option, powered by real-time, market-based data to deliver unmatched precision and confidence in vehicle appraisals. This lighter solution responds to dealer feedback, offering the same accuracy as the ACV MAX Inventory Management Platform in an appraisal-only format. The company’s full-service inventory management offering, ACV MAX Inventory Management Platform, offers a robust set of tools designed to leverage inventory insights to manage current stock, merchandise vehicles, and appraise with ease and precision. Now turbocharged with data from ACV Auctions’ vibrant 24-hour digital marketplace, no other inventory management offering has more real-time insights.



an appraisal-only option, powered by real-time, market-based data to deliver unmatched precision and confidence in vehicle appraisals. This lighter solution responds to dealer feedback, offering the same accuracy as the ACV MAX Inventory Management Platform in an appraisal-only format. The company’s full-service inventory management offering, offers a robust set of tools designed to leverage inventory insights to manage current stock, merchandise vehicles, and appraise with ease and precision. Now turbocharged with data from ACV Auctions’ vibrant 24-hour digital marketplace, no other inventory management offering has more real-time insights. ACV Auctions will introduce new tools and enhancements that simplify buying and selling vehicles, saving dealers valuable time. Buyers now benefit from package codes and enriched vehicle descriptions on late-model vehicles, rental cars from leading rental car companies with warranties, and improved Stockwave integration for easier inventory search. Sellers can schedule auctions, manage offers directly in the app, and utilize the new “Low Reserve” badge feature to boost visibility and mid-auction reserve removal to drive sales success. These updates streamline operations and give dealers an edge.



will introduce new tools and enhancements that simplify buying and selling vehicles, saving dealers valuable time. Buyers now benefit from package codes and enriched vehicle descriptions on late-model vehicles, rental cars from leading rental car companies with warranties, and improved Stockwave integration for easier inventory search. Sellers can schedule auctions, manage offers directly in the app, and utilize the new “Low Reserve” badge feature to boost visibility and mid-auction reserve removal to drive sales success. These updates streamline operations and give dealers an edge. Ship any vehicle anywhere, regardless of its purchase location, with ACV Transport . With instant, competitive nationwide quotes, protection against damage or fraud plus smart bundling options for multiple vehicles, dealers can buy quickly and confidently from any lane—digitally or in-person. One-click ordering makes the process simple and quick, and ACV manages every problem, delay, cancellation, dry run, and more so dealers can focus on their businesses instead of logistics.



. With instant, competitive nationwide quotes, protection against damage or fraud plus smart bundling options for multiple vehicles, dealers can buy quickly and confidently from any lane—digitally or in-person. One-click ordering makes the process simple and quick, and ACV manages every problem, delay, cancellation, dry run, and more so dealers can focus on their businesses instead of logistics. ACV Capital is a full financing service provider, offering dealers fast, flexible, and transparent solutions to help maximize their purchasing power. Whether buying inventory online or at physical auction locations across the country, ACV Capital offers dealers an option to finance with the confidence of no hidden fees.



NADA Educational Workshop with Kraig Quisenberry

On Saturday, January 25, at 3:30 p.m. CT, ACV Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Kraig Quisenberry, will host an interactive workshop on the Variable Operations track: “ Regain Control of Your Profits .” As a former dealer with 40 years of automotive experience, Quisenberry will share strategies to unlock profits in the service center, tools to make every auto technician an expert on every vehicle and make vehicle inspections and appraisals faster and more accurate. Dealers will take away methods to completely transform their dealerships into agile, customer-centric enterprises poised for long-term success.

Third Annual Exhibitor Pitch Competition featuring Maggie Donnelly

After a competitive first-round video submission, ACV Research Engineer, Maggie Donnelly, will step into the spotlight on the Main Stage for the popular Shark Tank-style Exhibitor Pitch Competition. On Friday, January 24 at 11:00 a.m., she will deliver a two-minute, live pitch about how ACV AI can help dealers standardize their appraisal process, assist in the service bay, auction lane or any lot they travel to, to a panel of automotive expert judges followed by a lively Q&A. If Maggie is selected as the winner, she will present a 20-minute workshop on ACV AI, how it works and why it’s helping dealers succeed on the Main Stage.

ACV TEC Talks

Throughout the show, ACV will continue its series of TEC (Technology, Education, Community) Talks on stage at booth 1901, where industry experts will share the latest data insights to help dealers thrive. Talks with automotive thought leaders and dealer partners will cover everything from precision pricing to consumer acquisition to AI-powered appraisals.

“We can’t wait to reconnect with our dealer and commercial partners at this year’s NADA Show,” said ACV CEO, George Chamoun. “As 2025 unfolds with evolving market conditions and increasing new vehicle inventory, it’s more critical than ever for dealers to excel in sourcing and selling used vehicles. AI is impacting every industry, and automotive is no exception. Thanks to our meticulous, industry-leading inspections, ACV has cultivated a structured library of data to master the power of AI when it comes to vehicle remarketing. Our TEC Talks and live demonstrations showcase how these cutting-edge solutions can help our partners make smarter decisions with greater efficiency resulting in higher profits. We’re committed to helping our partners thrive in 2025 and shape the future of automotive together.”

Sign-up today to schedule a meeting on a specific topic or for a general ACV capabilities overview at https://www.acvauctions.com/nada .

Learn more about ACV’s product offerings at www.acvauto.com and meet in-person at the ACV booth (#1901) at the New Orleans Convention Center, January 24–26.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, MAX Digital, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, and ClearCar are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Maura Duggan

maura@acvauctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.