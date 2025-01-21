Yerbae Expands Midwest Convenience Store Presence with Casey's General Stores Authorization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“Yerbaé” or the “Company”), a plant-based functional beverage company, today announced a significant expansion of its retail footprint through a new partnership with Casey’s General Stores, one of the largest convenience store chains in the Midwest and Great Plains regions. This agreement will bring Yerbae’s refreshing and functional beverages to over 300 Casey’s locations, marking a key milestone in Yerbae’s growth strategy.

Casey's customers across multiple Midwestern states will now have access to Yerbae's popular 12oz SKUs, including Mango Passionfruit, Black Cherry Pineapple, and Peachy Mimosa Twist. This partnership strategically positions Yerbaé to meet demand for healthier, plant-powered energy drinks within the convenience store sector.

"Partnering with Casey’s General Stores is a pivotal moment for Yerbae," said Todd Gibson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yerbaé. "Convenience stores are a crucial point of contact for consumers seeking quick, on-the-go refreshment, and this collaboration allows us to deliver our better-for-you energy drinks to a wider audience. We are excited to offer Casey's customers a delicious and natural alternative to traditional sugary options."

Founded in 1959, Casey’s General Stores operates more than 2,400 convenience stores across 16 states, serving both urban and rural communities. Renowned for its customer-centric approach and diverse product offerings, including made-from-scratch pizzas and fuel, Casey’s has established itself as a trusted provider of convenience, quality, and value.

Expanding Distribution Network Creates Synergies for Safety Shot

This expansion into Casey's builds upon Yerbaé's recent successes, including Safety Shot's Inc.’s strategic partnership with 7-Eleven. Safety Shot, which is in the process of acquiring Yerbaé, secured placement of its innovative alcohol-reducing product in 300 7-Eleven stores across the Chicago metropolitan area. Both companies share offices and manufacturing facilities in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"The strategic alignment between Yerbaé and Safety Shot is clear," said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. "Our shared commitment to providing consumers with innovative and convenient wellness solutions makes this expansion into Casey's particularly exciting. We believe this partnership will create valuable synergies for both brands and enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of consumers across the Midwest."

Leveraging 7-Eleven's Global Reach

The 7-Eleven partnership, which introduced Safety Shot's alcohol-reducing product, Sure Shot, to 300 stores in the Chicago metropolitan area, is particularly significant due to the chain's extensive global footprint.

With over 77,000 stores in 17 countries, 7-Eleven provides Safety Shot with access to a massive customer base and unparalleled brand visibility. This strategic alliance leverages 7-Eleven's proven track record of successfully launching beverage brands, including notable successes like Red Bull, Bai, and Celsius. Furthermore, Safety Shot benefits from prime placement within 7-Eleven stores, with prominent counter-top displays that encourage impulse purchases and drive product awareness.

This latest distribution agreement with Casey's marks a significant step forward in Yerbaé's ongoing expansion strategy, further solidifying its position as a leader in the functional beverage market while complementing Safety Shot’s innovative crossroads across the United States.

Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the functional beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s key ingredient (yerba mate, a South American herb) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as caffeine.

By combining yerba mate with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise functional beverage solution. All Yerbaé beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.

Find us @DrinkYerbaé on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, or online at https://yerbae.com .

About Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at www.sureshot.com , www.walmart.com and Amazon. The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.

