Tive & BioPharma Dive Reveal How Pharma Leaders Combat Rising Supply Chain Risks with Visibility Technology

Survey Reveals 51% of Pharma Leaders Anticipate Significant Risk Increase, While 49% Cite Shipment Condition Visibility as Top Challenge

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced the results of a groundbreaking survey—“ How Pharma Supply Chain Leaders are Mitigating Rising Security Risks with Visibility Technology ”—conducted in partnership with BioPharma Dive’s studioID.

More than 100 pharmaceutical, biologics, and medical device manufacturing executives were surveyed on the escalating risks facing pharmaceutical and life sciences supply chains, the visibility challenges companies are being forced to overcome, and the transformative benefits of adopting advanced tracking and monitoring technologies. A majority identified inadequate real-time visibility into the location and condition of goods as a critical vulnerability that directly contributes to product tampering, theft, and compromised cold chain integrity.

Respondents agreed that the level of risk in pharmaceutical supply chains has increased across the board since 2023, although perceptions about the degree of escalation vary. Fifty-six (56%) percent say it has increased somewhat, and 36% say it has increased significantly.

Additional findings expose that widespread risk is a trend that shows no sign of slowing down:

51% expect risk to increase significantly in two years as compared to today.

49% say inadequate visibility into shipment conditions is their company’s biggest visibility challenge, followed closely by inaccurate or limited visibility data from transportation providers (47%).

61% still rely on non-real-time, passive data loggers to monitor the temperature of their shipments.

83% of respondents currently use some form of real-time shipment visibility software and trackers. However, this percentage is followed closely by legacy methods such as email (80%), document-based tracking (77%), and check phone calls (75%).

79% have seen improved on-time, in-full delivery rates as a result of using real-time visibility technology—and 76% say identifying routing or condition issues in real time is a primary benefit.



Despite widespread risk, it’s clear that companies in the pharmaceutical supply chain are successfully leveraging an array of tools and strategies to mitigate issues—with measurable results. More than 70% of respondents say the number of security incidents in their own companies is lower than it was two years ago. Forty-three percent state that they have decreased somewhat, and 28% report a significant decrease. Just 14% are seeing an increase in security incidents.

“The results of this survey underscore a pressing reality in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors: that supply chain vulnerabilities remain a critical threat to product integrity and patient safety,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. “The lack of real-time visibility into the location and condition of goods is not just a logistical challenge—it’s a risk that can lead to tampering, theft, and complete cold chain failures. At Tive, we’re committed to converting the pharma industry from the legacy technology of passive loggers to cutting-edge real-time tracking and monitoring solutions—that mitigate risks and help ensure products reach all patients safely and on time.”

Across the board, industry leaders are adopting visibility technologies that provide the real-time insights needed to combat supply chain issues. These solutions reduce security incidents, and also improve operational efficiency, streamline reporting, provide audit trails for compliance and insurance claims, and enhance on-time and in-full delivery rates.

To learn more about what was uncovered in this important industry survey, download the report today —and also please sign up for our accompanying webinar on Thursday, February 6 at 11:00 am EST. Join Alex Guillen, Global SME, Life Science and Pharma Director at Tive; Tony Pelli, Practice Director, Security and Resilience at BSI; and Sarah Pentney, Head of Quality & Compliance at Biocair as they unpack the results of this exciting new survey. Book your seat today .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 900 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/ .

