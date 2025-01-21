ConnectWise Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth and Innovation

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), today announced key leadership appointments to further its mission of empowering technology teams and driving innovation across the industry. The new leadership roles position ConnectWise for continued success, with a focus on delivering unparalleled value to partners and advancing global growth initiatives.

Joe Mercurio has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead ConnectWise’s global sales, marketing, and revenue operations. Joe’s extensive leadership experience in scaling high-growth organizations will be instrumental in driving revenue growth, expanding market reach, and delivering consistent value to ConnectWise’s partner ecosystem.

Robert Reid joins ConnectWise as Senior Vice President of Go-To-Market Operations, bringing deep expertise in operational excellence and strategic alignment. In this role, Robert will streamline operations to enhance partner experiences, optimize internal efficiencies, and drive the company’s go-to-market strategy to new heights.

Driving Strategic Growth and Partner Success

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe Mercurio as our new Chief Revenue Officer at ConnectWise,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO at ConnectWise. “With his proven track record in scaling high-growth organizations, Joe's leadership will be instrumental in driving revenue growth, expanding our market reach, and delivering consistent value to our partner ecosystem. We are confident that Joe's expertise will help us further strengthen our position as a leader in the industry."



"Additionally, we are excited to have Robert Reid join our team as Senior Vice President of Go-To-Market Operations. With his deep expertise in operational excellence and strategic alignment, Robert will play a crucial role in streamlining our operations, enhancing partner experiences, optimizing internal efficiencies, and taking our go-to-market strategy to new heights. We look forward to leveraging Robert's skills and experience to drive ConnectWise's success in the market."

The leadership changes align with ConnectWise’s mission to equip IT solution providers with the tools, insights, and community support they need to succeed in today’s fast-evolving technology landscape.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

