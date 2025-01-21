Chatmeter Launches Industry First AI-Powered Review Image Analysis Tool and Introduces Review Generation to Help Multi-Location Businesses Build Trusted Reputations

95% of consumers would be more likely to trust a business with a lot of online reviews; 92% look at photos while reading reviews, Chatmeter research found

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatmeter, the leader in multi-location customer intelligence, today introduced new capabilities to its all-in-one reputation management platform, Pulse Ai. Pulse Ai: Signals can now analyze photos in reviews and surface photos relevant to customer feedback trends–an industry first. Multi-location businesses can also now use Chatmeter’s Review Generation to generate a higher volume of customer reviews.

Nearly all consumers (95%) said they would be more likely to trust a business with a lot of online reviews–and 92% said they look at photos while reading reviews in a recent survey by Chatmeter.

“Reviews have incredible influence over customer decision making,” said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter. “Now, we’re providing even more ways brands can collect valuable customer feedback data. Paired with Chatmeter’s AI-powered surveys, these capabilities offer powerful new ways brands can leverage customer intelligence to improve the experience across all locations.”

Survey: Reviews Influence Real-Time Consumer Decisions, Trust

To understand how consumers interact with and trust reviews, Chatmeter surveyed more than 1,000 people. The results revealed that:

Nearly half (46%) of consumers would not dine at a restaurant without reading reviews–and around a third (30%) said they would read reviews or look at photos while at the table, deciding what to order. Gen Z (44%) was most likely to say they would do this compared to 35% of Millennials, 27% of Gen X and 20% of Baby Boomers.

Google Reviews was ranked the most trustworthy review platform by consumers, followed by Yelp, Better Business Bureau, TripAdvisor and Facebook. Trusted platforms varied across generations, reinforcing the importance of a multi-platform presence. Gen Z (42%) was most likely to trust Google Reviews most compared to 20% of Baby Boomers. Conversely, Baby Boomers were most likely to say they trusted Better Business Bureau most compared to just 5% of Gen Z.

While researching a local business, consumers said they look for signals like an average rating of at least 4/5 (52%), reviews including photos (51%), and a lot of reviews (46%) to decide on one business over another. More than a third (36%) also said a business could differentiate itself by responding publicly to reviews. Gen Z (61%) and Millennials (53%) ranked a business having a lot of reviews as the top differentiating factor, followed by reviews with photos (60% and 48%, respectively).

Consumers said they would not trust reviews if they seemed like they were generated by AI (53%), reviews didn’t provide enough information or context (52%), they were poorly written (47%), they excessively praised the business (34%) and reviews that didn’t include images or photos (26%)—reinforcing the need for high quality reviews in addition to quantity.



New Tools for Brands: Review Generation & AI-Powered Image Analysis in Signals

With Chatmeter’s new Review Generation tool, multi-location brands can build credibility by driving three times more customer reviews in half the time. Customizable email, SMS and QR code templates make it easy for multi-location businesses to create, send and track requests for reviews from customers.

"Customer trust is paramount to us, so the ability to respond to and generate more reviews is a gamechanger,” said Desereé Lopez, Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Caliber Collision, a leading automotive services chain. “With Chatmeter, we have a one-stop shop: we create and manage our listings, respond to and learn from customer feedback, and in the end, drive more reviews because of that diligence.”

Image analysis in Signals enables multi-location brands to gain even more customer intelligence from photos. Brands can ask Signals, which is trained on multiple LLMs and Chatmeter proprietary data, questions in plain language and receive a summary of written reviews alongside relevant photos from reviews.

“There are many applications for AI and image analysis, and we’re just scratching the surface,” said Dan Cunningham, chief technology officer at Chatmeter. “Imaging models will allow us to identify at scale crucial insights from images including summarization, sentiment, topic and subject identification, as well as flagging images which identify real business risks such as health and safety issues, employee and customer welfare and unfair business practices, to name only a few. For multi-location brands, AI is truly a force multiplier for managing customer experience and business operations.”

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is the multi-location intelligence company reimagining customer connections and reputation management through AI-powered deep listening. Chatmeter makes it easy for multi-location brands to drive real-time impact through relevant insights in critical moments that matter. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more. For more information, visit www.chatmeter.com/

