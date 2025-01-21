Varonis Named a Leader for Second Consecutive Year in GigaOm's Radar Report for Data Security Platforms

Varonis earns recognition as the only Outperformer in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced it was named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Data Security Platforms.

Varonis was classified as a Leader and Outperformer in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant “given its continued leadership in the space,” according to the report. Varonis also received exceptional five-star ratings in several Key Criteria categories, including behavior analytics, security stack integrations, and service integrations.

According to the report, Varonis “continues to innovate and build capabilities into its already extensive platform.” “Customers can expect continued investment in AI to help more accurately identify threats, as well as the development of Athena Copilot to help improve operational efficiency," the report continues.

GigaOm cited Varonis' "very broad coverage of protected repositories, providing protection to structured and unstructured datasets across on-premises and cloud environments," and noted the company's Data Security Platform “is comprehensive and designed to be deployed broadly, with good integrations into existing technologies, including EDR platforms.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a category leader as well as a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm's Radar Report for Data Security Platforms," said Brian Vecci, Varonis Field CTO. "The report spotlights our position as an established and innovative category leader and confirms our ongoing commitment to securing critical data in the cloud with industry-leading automation.”

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

