Actelis Networks Secures a Significant Order Ahead of Expected Next Phase of NRTS, Positioning the Company for Major Future Opportunities

Following Recent Milestones with Major Cities Including Washington D.C. and Seattle, Actelis Now Positions Itself for Significant Future Opportunities with Anticipated Next Phase of the NRTS service

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has secured a renewal of services order of a 6-figure US Dollar value from Kenton Group, a long-time partner, to provide continued support services for hybrid networking systems supplied to UK transport authorities. This order builds on Actelis’ existing role in supporting critical transport infrastructure and positions the company to play a key role in future digital upgrades across the UK’s transportation network.

The ongoing support is in the modernization of the National Roads Telecommunications Service (NRTS), a vital digital infrastructure supporting England’s Strategic Road Network (SRN). The NRTS connects over 36,000 services, enabling real-time monitoring and advanced traffic management. Actelis’ hybrid fiber solutions deliver cost-effective, fiber-grade connectivity by leveraging existing infrastructure to support smart road technologies such as Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and automated systems.

“We are excited to continue supporting digital transformation initiatives in the UK,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis Networks. “This order reinforces the confidence in our cyber-hardened networking solutions and highlights our ability to deliver innovative, scalable technologies that improve safety and operational efficiency across vital transport systems. Looking ahead, we see this as a precursor to significant opportunities as the UK prepares for the anticipated next phase of the NRTS upgrade.”

The anticipated NRTS-3 phase is expected to further modernize the UK’s transport network with advanced digital services. Actelis’ hybrid fiber-copper solutions provide a unique advantage in these upgrades, enabling secure, high-speed connectivity over existing infrastructure without the need for extensive new deployments. As the UK government continues to invest in smart road technologies, Actelis is well-positioned to secure substantial new orders in the coming phases of the project.

This announcement follows recent high-profile orders from Washington D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) and the City of Seattle, further cementing Actelis’ leadership in delivering hybrid fiber networking solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). These deployments highlight Actelis’ growing global footprint and its ability to support critical infrastructure modernization efforts across key markets.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

For more information, please visit www.actelis.com .

