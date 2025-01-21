Vemanti Group Announces Discussions Regarding Onus Finance UAB

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. ("Vemanti" or the "Company") (OTCQB: VMNT) today announced ongoing discussions aimed at acquiring a majority control of the parent company of Onus Finance UAB (“Onus Finance”), the operator of the innovative cryptocurrency exchange platform, ONUS Pro ( https//goonus.io ). This strategic move aligns with the Company’s refocus on expanding its footprint in the fintech sector, particularly within the burgeoning fields of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

ONUS Pro provides a cutting-edge platform for cryptocurrency trading, prioritizing security, user-friendly interfaces, and advanced trading features to serve a global clientele. It focuses on new entrants to the cryptocurrency market by developing user-friendly, secure digital financial investment solutions that everyone can use. It’s arguably one of the most recognized exchanges in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a complete ecosystem of investment products, offering access to over 600 assets and with more than 4.5 million registered users from Vietnam. At the time of this press release, its 24-hour total trading volume was valued at approximately $315M as reported by the CoinMarketCap app (https://coinmarketcap.com).

Developed entirely by a dedicated in-house development team, ONUS Pro seeks to set the standard for derivatives exchanges with four standout features:

Intuitive UI/UX : At the core of ONUS Pro is a user-centered design philosophy committed to delivering a seamless and stable trading experience that caters directly to the needs of all users.

: At the core of ONUS Pro is a user-centered design philosophy committed to delivering a seamless and stable trading experience that caters directly to the needs of all users. High Performance : State-of-the-art matching engine is capable of processing up to 50,000 transactions per second, maintaining latency under one second for each order. With this robust technology, ONUS Pro is built to become a global leader in the exchange market.

: State-of-the-art matching engine is capable of processing up to 50,000 transactions per second, maintaining latency under one second for each order. With this robust technology, ONUS Pro is built to become a global leader in the exchange market. Abundant Liquidity : By collaborating with diverse liquidity providers, ONUS Pro ensures a rich and ready supply of trading resources, enhancing market efficiency and trader satisfaction.

: By collaborating with diverse liquidity providers, ONUS Pro ensures a rich and ready supply of trading resources, enhancing market efficiency and trader satisfaction. Competitive Fees: ONUS Pro offers some of the most attractive fees among leading exchanges, making it an economical choice for traders worldwide.

The Company is committed to providing robust digital financial solutions and its ambition is to enhance shareholder value through strategic growth initiatives. A transaction with Onus Finance would enhance the Company’s product offerings and market presence significantly. While the deal remains under negotiation, the Company is excited about the potential to significantly strengthen its fundamentals by integrating Onus Finance's market proven products and customer base into its overall fintech ecosystem including digital banking post-closing.

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. We operate across various sectors of innovative leading-edge digital financial services. We seek growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions with established businesses. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at: https://vemanti.com

About Onus Finance

Onus Finance UAB is a financial services company that offers a crypto wallet and exchange for buying and selling digital assets. Established in April 2022 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Onus Finance UAB is at the forefront of financial innovation, offering cutting-edge cryptocurrency solutions. As a dynamic financial services provider, Onus Finance specializes in a comprehensive crypto wallet and robust exchange platform, enabling the efficient buying and selling of digital assets. Licensed and regulated, Onus Finance ensures secure, reliable, and compliant trading experiences for users across the globe. Our commitment to excellence and trust defines our rapid growth and strong market presence in the digital finance industry.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1.949.559.7200

ir@vemanti.com

