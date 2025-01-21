Prenetics Unveils IM8 to U.S. Consumers with Co-Founding Partner David Beckham

The Next Big Thing in Wellness? IM8 Lands in the U.S. with a Star-Studded Launch. David Beckham and a world-class scientific team are putting the focus back on foundational health

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IM8, a premium supplements brand co-founded by David Beckham, hosted its U.S. unveiling event in New York City on January 14. The two-part event featured an Inside Out Wellness session with holistic health advocate Deepak Chopra, M.D., and David Beckham, followed by An Evening with IM8 featuring stage conversations with IM8’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and co-founding partner of IM8, David Beckham. This event solidified the brand's U.S. presence following IM8’s official launch on November 18, 2024.

The IM8 Inside Out Wellness session included a tasting of the company’s hero product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, a meditation session with Deepak Chopra, and a conversation between best-selling author and fitness personality, Tunde Oyeneyin, and David Beckham about his wellness journey with IM8.

The evening event featured a panel moderated by Emily Goldman, Deputy Editor at Prevention Magazine with Dr. Dawn Mussallem, Dr. Suzanne Devkota, and Dr. James DiNicolantonio of IM8’s Scientific Advisory Board. Following the SAB panel, co-founding partner, David Beckham sat down with Fast Company Senior Editor, Jeff Beer, to discuss why he wanted to become a co-founding partner of IM8, the importance of IM8's strong scientific foundation, and how his health journey has evolved throughout his career as a professional athlete.

Customer interest in IM8 surged after David Beckham appeared on the TODAY Show and when health, fitness and lifestyle influencers shared the IM8 story with their global audiences. This comes on the heels of IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials’ NSF Certified for Sport® certification, a globally recognized standard for supplement safety, quality, and transparency.

“Today is about more than just launching a product. It’s about starting a movement—a commitment to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives,” said IM8 co-founding partner and CEO, Danny Yeung.

"I’ve been drinking IM8 every day for six months, and I feel the difference. Health has always been a priority for me, and with IM8, we set out to create something truly effective. Backed by science, built for daily life—IM8 works,” said IM8 co-founding partner David Beckham.

Event Imagery: HERE

Press Kit: HERE

Press Contact:

Jack Taylor

Public Relations

IM8@jacktaylorpr.com

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

Prenetics Global Limited

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. https://IM8Health.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.