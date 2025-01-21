Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Appointment of Jim Pendergast as Chief Operating Officer





MIAMI, FL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced the appointment of Jim Pendergast as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer, effective as of January 16, 2025.

Mr. Pendergast brings over 25 years of leadership in corporate operations, having served as CEO, CFO, and COO across public and private companies in the energy, construction, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors. He has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and equity and debt financing. His previous roles include COO at MGO Systems Ltd., where he oversaw more than 50 construction projects during his time there, and CEO/CFO at Paramount Structures Inc., leading its acquisition and financial restructuring. As CEO of FP Genetics Inc., he refocused the company on profitable growth. Earlier, at Agrium Inc., he managed large-scale business development projects and represented the company to investors. He has also served on the boards of several companies, providing leadership in corporate governance, strategic planning, and financial management. He holds an MBA in International Business and Finance from McMaster University and a BA (Honors) in Political Studies and Economics from Queen’s University.

"I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jim to the Safe & Green Holdings senior executive team," said Michael McLaren, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green. "Jim brings a wealth of financial expertise and a track record of delivering exceptional results across multiple industries, including energy, construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. His ability to navigate complex challenges, identify strategic opportunities, and drive sustained growth will be a tremendous asset as we pursue our ambitious plans for expansion and innovation. Having had the privilege of working closely with Jim at Olenox, I have personally witnessed his unwavering dedication, forward-thinking leadership, and exceptional ability to deliver transformative results. His deep understanding of financial structuring, corporate governance, and operational integration has consistently added significant value to every project he has undertaken.”

“As we embark on the integration of Olenox and Machfu into the Safe & Green ecosystem, we are poised to create a dynamic and diversified organization with substantial growth potential across both the energy and technology sectors. I am confident that Jim’s strategic vision, exceptional leadership, and proven expertise in executing complex initiatives will play a pivotal role in achieving our long-term goals and driving sustained success for our company and its stakeholders,” concluded Mr. McLaren.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its business plans, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020

sgbx@crescendo-ir.com





