Virco Adopts New Share Repurchase Program

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC), a leading manufacturer and supplier of movable furniture and equipment for educational environments and public spaces, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for up to $10,000,000 of the Company’s Common Stock. The program will commence February 1, 2025 and has no time limit.

Repurchases of Common Stock under the new program may be made at management’s discretion from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate, legal and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, trading volume, and other considerations. The repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of Common Stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice. The Company expects to utilize its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund repurchases under the new share repurchase program.

