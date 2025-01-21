Orennia completes Series C funding led by Decarbonization Partners

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orennia Inc. today announced the closing of its Series C growth financing, led by Decarbonization Partners, a partnership between BlackRock and Temasek, with participation from existing investors.

Orennia provides accurate data, trustworthy analytics and actionable research for power, renewables, data centers, clean fuels and carbon capture in its next-generation platform, Ion_AI. Purpose-built with artificial intelligence at its core, the Ion_AI platform delivers insights to users at unrivaled scale and speed. Orennia’s approach combines data, analytics and artificial intelligence with best-in-class customer support to help our clients make smarter decisions.

“In an industry where many technology providers fall short of their claims, we are proud to stand out as a leader,” said Brook Papau, CEO and co-founder of Orennia. “This investment underscores the real, actionable value Orennia brings its clients. Our platform provides a durable strategic edge that’s redefining what’s possible in the energy transition. We are relentless supporters of our clients, and it shows: 95% say we’re accelerating their workflows, and 93% say we’re helping them make better capital-allocation decisions.”

“Orennia’s market leading software platform is a prime example of how digital technologies can enable significant decarbonization outcomes across a diverse group of blue-chip customers,” said Dr. Meghan Sharp, Global Head and Chief Investment Officer of Decarbonization Partners. “Developers and investors across the energy transition space require trustworthy data, analytics and insights. Orennia’s platform allows market participants to make timely and confident investment decisions that deliver proven results and accelerate projects.”

“The trust of our industry’s leading organizations drives us to deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Tanya Baeza, co-founder and Chief Financial Officer at Orennia. “We’re excited to put this funding to work as we advance innovation at Orennia and empower our clients to accelerate the energy transition.”

About Orennia

Orennia is the leading all-in-one platform for accurate data, predictive analytics and actionable insights across the energy transition. Orennia’s platform is relied upon by investors and developers to make more efficient capital-allocation decisions and maximize returns in the solar, wind, storage, thermal, power, RNG, CCUS, clean fuels, hydrogen and data center sectors. The technology that powers Orennia’s platform delivers an unparalleled experience, distilling information into actionable insights to give clients a competitive edge. For more information, visit orennia.com.

About Decarbonization Partners

Decarbonization Partners is a joint venture between Temasek and BlackRock focused on late-stage venture capital and early growth private equity investing in next-generation companies that provide solutions and technologies to help accelerate global efforts to achieve a net zero global economy by 2050. Decarbonization Partners combines Temasek and BlackRock's complementary platforms and expertise in sourcing and underwriting private investments, portfolio and risk management, and sustainable technology and analytics. Decarbonization Partners invests in a wide range of companies that have proven technology and need capital to scale. The partnership attracted $1.40 billion in capital from a diverse set of over 30 institutional investors across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.decarbpartners.com.

For further information, please contact:

Orennia

Cassondra Dickin

+1 587-330-1996

media@orennia.com

Decarbonization Partners

Christopher Beattie

+1 646-231-8518

christopher.beattie@blackrock.com

