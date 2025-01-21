Imagining the Future: Payden & Rygel Takes an Unconventional

Look at Markets and Economies in 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economists often predict the future by projecting that what’s happening right now will continue. Payden & Rygel takes a different approach in Profiles of the Future: Our 2025 Macro Outlook, imagining how interest rates, inflation, employment and asset performance may surprise us in 2025.

“We’ve suggested spending less time prophesying and more on myth-busting, narrative-bursting, and meme-mincing,” the Payden economics team explains. “The common thread in all our annual exercises is that misconceptions about the present, not forecasts, are the main issues that plague investors and their portfolios.”

The annual guide lays out a contrarian but data-rich case for unexpected outcomes, including:

Does the market look for accelerating inflation? Payden & Rygel identifies factors that may keep Consumer Price Index (CPI) at or below Federal Reserve Bank targets, observing, “The recent overall core inflation print was driven by a pickup in used vehicle prices in core goods, which could be easily reversed in the months ahead. If core goods return to their long-run average trend, even if shelter remains at current rates, core CPI could still return to 2.5% by 2025 year-end. And, if shelter moderates back to its long-run average trend as suggested by falling new rents, core CPI would reach the Fed’s 2% target in 2025,”





Are most economists expecting continued job strength? Payden & Rygel looks at reasons that unemployment may reach as high as 4.4% in the year ahead. “While permanent layoffs only accounted for 20% of the total unemployed population in the summer of 2024, its share has now increased to 30%—not a severe warning sign but indicates accumulating weakness in the labor market,” say the report’s authors. “[Additionally], the quarterly census of employment and wages (QCEW) report for Q3 also suggests that previous payroll data could be softer than expected. Under a scenario with job growth slowing to 130k and the labor force participation rate returning to its levels in the summer of 2024, the unemployment rate would still rise to 4.4% by December 2025.”

