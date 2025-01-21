Thea Energy Announces New Headquarters to Support Core Technology Development and Manufacturing

New lab and office space in Kearny, New Jersey, for scaling of key superconducting magnet activities and continued team growth

KEARNY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thea Energy, Inc., a fusion technology company advancing the stellarator for the commercialization of a carbon-free and abundant source of energy, today announced the opening of its new headquarters in Kearny, New Jersey. With this new facility, Thea Energy is positioned to accelerate the rapid prototyping and testing of its core technologies, including arrays of superconducting magnets.

“Our new space provides us with significant capabilities to build and test planar, programmable magnets made from high-temperature superconductors, the critical new element we are bringing to modernize the stellarator,” said Brian Berzin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Thea Energy. “The team is working tirelessly to create a winning fusion power plant architecture that addresses historical, limiting complexities of stellarator systems. This new facility allows us to continue to grow an industry-leading team, here in the country’s largest metropolitan area. We are looking forward to this important phase of development while at the same time engaging with our local community to solidify the region as a leader in fusion energy and cleantech commercialization.”

The 15,000-square-foot space was designed and built specifically for the Company’s work, including multiple labs for high-field magnet manufacturing and operation, as well as office space to support a team of over 50 employees. The facility is located within Hugo Neu Corporation’s Kearny Point campus.

The Company plans to double its workforce over the next year. This includes highly skilled engineers, physicists, machinists, and industry experts to support Thea Energy’s mission to commercialize fusion and deliver abundant, clean energy.

About Thea Energy, Inc.

Thea Energy, Inc. is building an economical and scalable fusion energy system utilizing arrays of mass-manufacturable magnets and dynamic software controls. Commercial fusion energy can uniquely provide an abundant source of zero-emission power for a sustainable future. Thea Energy is leveraging recent breakthroughs in computation and controls to reinvent the stellarator, a scientifically mature form of magnetic fusion technology. Thea Energy was founded in 2022 as a spin-out of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and Princeton University, where the stellarator was originally invented. Thea Energy is currently designing its first integrated fusion system, Eos, based on its planar coil stellarator architecture which will produce fusion neutrons at scale and in steady state. To learn more about Thea Energy’s mission to create a limitless source of zero-emission energy for a sustainable future, visit https://thea.energy/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

