Cyclamate Market to reach US$2.48 Billion by 2030 at a 4.77% CAGR

The cyclamate market is valued at US$1.965 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% to reach a market size of US$2.481 billion in 2030.

An increase in the demand for low-calorie sweeteners coupled with the growing food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the cyclamate market growth.” — Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence the cyclamate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.481 billion by 2030.An increase in the demand for low-calorie sweeteners is anticipated to foster the cyclamate market, the growing food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the market growth, and further, the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes is predicted to promote the cyclamate market.Cyclamate was discovered in 1937 at the University of Illinois. A recent study by Huvaere et al shows the dietary intake of artificial sweeteners by the Belgian population showing that daily intake of low-calorie sweeteners (including cyclamate) among people over 15 years in Belgium is significantly lower than the acceptable daily intake (ADI). Furthermore, neither people with diabetes were exposed to higher levels of intake. It shows the safe application of cyclamate in the Belgian population which is not at risk of exceeding the established ADIs for sweeteners.Moreover, one of the emerging trends in sugar substitutes is dental care. The low-calorie sweeteners do not cause pH falls in dental plaque and are not metabolized to acids by oral microorganisms, thus they cannot cause dental caries. The demand for low-calorie sweeteners such as cyclamate, is likely to be driven by the increase of awareness about the minimal impact of low-calorie sweeteners on dental health.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cyclamate-market By type, the cyclamate market is segmented into cyclamic acid, sodium cyclamate, and calcium cyclamate. Sodium cyclamate is the major type of cyclamate in demand in the market boosted by its industrial application. calcium cyclamate is about 30–50 times sweeter than sucrose (table sugar), and suitable for non-caloric sweeteners in foods.By end-user, the cyclamate market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others. Food and beverages have a notable share boosted by the increasing number of diabetic patients in society. The pharmaceutical sector is growing significantly, with the increasing number of chronic diseases.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the cyclamate market is growing significantly. In India, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetics, according to the WHO. Further, more than 50% of people are unaware of their diabetic status. China has the world's largest diabetes population, with more than 118 million people living with diabetes, which is approximately 22% of all diabetes worldwide, according to the medical report (Global Burden of Disease Study 2021). This increased burden of diabetes cases in the regions, of the two largest populous countries in the world, will increase the cyclamate market penetration.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cyclamate that have been covered are Foodchem International Corporation, PT. Batang Alum Industrie, Productos Aditivos, S.A., Golden Time Enterprises Limited, Prakash Chemicals International Private Limited (PCIPL), Tongaat Hulett, Jebsen & Jessen Life Science GmbH, and Ataman Chemicals.The market analytics report segments the cyclamate market as follows:• By Typeo Cyclamic Acido Sodium Cyclamateo Calcium Cyclamate• By End-Usero Food and Beverageso Pharmaceuticalso Cosmetics and Personal Careo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Foodchem International Corporation• PT. Batang Alum Industrie• Productos Aditivos, S.A.• Golden Time Enterprises Limited• Prakash Chemicals International Private Limited (PCIPL)• Tongaat Hulett• Jebsen & Jessen Life Science GmbH• Ataman ChemicalsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies, and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Food Sweeteners Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-sweeteners-market • Global Aspartame Sweetener Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-aspartame-sweetener-market

