To His Excellency Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to congratulate you on the commencement of your tenure as the 47th President of the United States of America, and I wish you success in fulfilling the duties of this highest office for the benefit of the friendly American people.

I am confident that your upcoming endeavors will play a significant role in promoting peace worldwide and strengthening international security.

Azerbaijan and the United States have always cooperated closely, based on their national security interests, to address global challenges and threats, as well as to combat international terrorism in all its forms.

We highly value our cooperation in the energy sector, which is built on strong traditions and a solid foundation, ensuring the energy security of U.S. allies. I would like to particularly acknowledge your enduring support for our country's energy policy.

We look forward to actively and resolutely advancing our fruitful engagement with the United States across both traditional and emerging spheres, and to working closely with you in that direction.

I believe that during your new presidency the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States will solidify further and gain new substance.

I renew my cordial congratulations and wish you robust health, happiness and success, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United States.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 January 2025