Webuy Global Ltd Recognized as One of Singapore’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025

Singapore, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the “Company”), is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Singapore’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025, a ranking compiled by The Straits Times and Statista. This recognition highlights Webuy’s exceptional revenue growth and unwavering commitment to innovation and operational excellence between 2020 and 2023.



The rigorous evaluation process by The Straits Times and Statista assessed thousands of companies across Singapore, recognizing Webuy’s impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and organic revenue expansion. This achievement solidifies Webuy’s position as one of Singapore’s leading enterprises, celebrated for its strong growth trajectory and resilience in a competitive market.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers and partners,” said Vincent Xue Bin, CEO of Webuy Global Ltd. “Our inclusion in Singapore’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 motivates us to continue driving innovation, expanding our reach, and delivering value to communities.”



For more details about the ranking, visit https://www.straitstimes.com/fastest-growing-companies-2025.

About Webuy Global Ltd.

Webuy Global Ltd. is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company aimed at becoming the leading e-commerce and travel platform in Southeast Asia. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, the Company enhances its 'group buy' model by providing personalized recommendations, predictive demand analytics, and seamless community interactions. In addition, Webuy integrates AI-powered travel solutions, such as its proprietary AI Travel Consultant, to deliver personalized itineraries, group travel planning, and real-time support. These innovations streamline the traditional supply chain, foster a community-driven shopping experience, and simplify travel planning for its users. Webuy is committed to improving the lives of millions of families in Southeast Asia with high-quality, affordable products, services, and travel experiences. For more information, visit https://www.webuysg.com/Investor/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties described more fully in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them, except as required by law.

Webuy Global Ltd. Email: ir@webuy.global

