Scienture Holdings, Inc. Announces Dr. Narasimhan Mani’s Participation in the 8th Annual Conference of The Society for the Study of Xenobiotics

TAMPA, FL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX), a Specialty Pharma company with a novel pipeline of brand products, is pleased to announce the participation of Narasimhan Mani, Ph.D., MBA (President of Scienture, LLC) as an invited speaker and panelist at the 8th Annual Conference of The Society for the Study of Xenobiotics (SSX) India, one of the premiere conferences organized in India specifically in the area of drug discovery and development. The conference will take place January 23-25, 2025, at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus in Hyderabad, India.

Dr. Mani will deliver a presentation on the specialty pharmaceutical industry with a specific focus on technology driven product innovations and efficient go to market strategies for improving patient access to novel therapies. He will also engage in panel discussions to discuss current trends and developments in the global pharmaceutical industry with respect to portfolio development, breakthrough technology platforms and commercialization strategies.

About the SSX 2025 Conference

The Society for the Study of Xenobiotics, India is an affiliate society of the International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics (ISSX). It shares the same charter as ISSX and was created to share knowledge and training information related to ADMET sciences. SSX also functions to provide a forum for Indian DMPK/ADMET scientists to meet and exchange ideas. The SSX annual conference is one of the premiere events organized in India specifically in the area of drug discovery and development. SSX has successfully conducted 7 Annual International Conferences with a steady increase in the number of participants every year from the drug discovery and development research area and with participation by eminent scientists, students, academicians and industry experts.

The 2025 event will feature:

Speakers, Including Highly Exeperienced Industry Veterans: Dr. Simon Haydar, Chief Scientific Officer, PI Health Sciences Dr. Kaushik Mitra – Scientific Director, DMPK, Janssen Research and Development, Johnson & Johnson Dr. Sagnik Chatterjee, Associate Principal Scientist, AstraZeneca Dr. Raju Subramanian, Executive Director, Gilead Dr. Narasimhan Mani, President, Scienture, LLC

Expert Panels and Presentations

Cultural Events and Networking

For more information, visit: https://ssxindia.in/ .

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: “SCNX”), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Scienture, LLC and Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Our products in development at Scienture, LLC, are across therapeutic areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and sells brand, generic and non-drug products to healthcare markets including government organizations, hospitals, clinics and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

