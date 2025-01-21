Strainsforpains, Inc. Sets the Stage for Massive Growth in the Cannabis Industry and AI Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strainsforpains, Inc. fka/ E-Buy Home, Inc. (OTC: EBYH). Strainsforpains, Inc. is redefining the future of wellness, cannabis innovation, and AI integration. With a transformative year in the books, the company is poised to disrupt multiple industries and deliver groundbreaking results in 2025.

Unparalleled Revenue Growth and Market Expansion

"2024 was a milestone year," stated CEO Y. Simon Shainberg. "Our revenues far surpassed expectations, with over $300,000 in CBD sales. Based on current momentum and strong demand, we anticipate exceeding $2 million in CBD sales by the end of 2025."

Strainsforpains is aggressively expanding its product lines and geographic reach, bringing innovative CBD solutions to a wider audience. New formulations featuring powerful antioxidants like Australian plum extract promise to elevate the company’s reputation as a leader in health and wellness solutions.

A Prime Location for Innovation

Strategically positioned within Amazon’s $650 million AI data center grid in Pennsylvania, Strainsforpains' 7-acre facility is a nexus of opportunity. The site’s proximity to one of the largest tech infrastructure projects in the nation opens doors for groundbreaking partnerships and advanced capabilities. Updates on these ventures are expected in Q1 2025, offering investors a glimpse into a high-tech future.

Influencer-Driven Marketing and Endorsements

2025 will see Strainsforpains collaborating with high-profile influencers, athletes, and celebrities to bring its products to the forefront of the market. These partnerships will drive brand visibility, credibility, and consumer engagement across global markets.

Pioneering Cannabis Research and AI Integration

Building on over 20 years of research and collaborations with prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Mt. Sinai, and Johns Hopkins, Strainsforpains is at the forefront of cannabinoid science. The company’s proprietary app, powered by advanced AI algorithms, provides real-time data to healthcare professionals, revolutionizing pain management and patient care.

"We’re blending cutting-edge cannabis research with state-of-the-art AI to improve lives and establish ourselves as leaders in both the medical and tech industries," Shainberg added.

Media and Thought Leadership

Strainsforpains is also making waves in the media with plans for a podcast and TV show in 2025. These platforms will feature expert insights, celebrity endorsements, and compelling stories about the transformative power of cannabis. The podcasts will stream on major platforms like Roku, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, amplifying the company’s global reach.

Adding to the momentum, Mr. Shainberg’s upcoming book on cannabis and pain management will debut in February 2025, further cementing Strainsforpains as a thought leader in the wellness industry.

Strategic Partnerships for Long-Term Growth

Our company has several high-impact collaborations that will enhance its overall growth. We have a joint venture with Cannabis Science, Inc. on commercialization and drug development for their Harvard studied and patented cancer killing drugs utilizing cannabinoids. We are proud to have established strong partnerships with Virginia and Pennsylvania farmers and distributors ensuring a resilient and optimized supply chain, with products stored both at our 7-acre Pennsylvania facility and our New York City location. We have a licensing arrangement with GenBio, a biotech research company, whose mission is to develop the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs. We have a project with Cannasphere Biotech, LLC, an Arizona based leading manufacturer of CBD products, to develop water solubility and nanoliposomal cannabinoid products. All our partnerships and agreements are with companies that have robust proprietary intellectual property, expertise in the cannabis space, and have developed industry relationships. These partnerships enhance its supply chain, innovation pipeline, and market presence.

A Visionary Future

Positioned at the crossroads of wellness and technology, Strainsforpains is set to redefine the cannabis and AI landscapes. With bold plans, strategic alliances, and a relentless commitment to innovation, the company is crafting a compelling growth story that investors won’t want to miss.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements as Strainsforpains continues to break barriers and shape the future of wellness and data-driven healthcare.

Management and Advisory

Mr. Simon Shainberg has over 17 years of cannabis research and studies within the wellness space, including working with Raphael Mechoulam of Tel Aviv, the well known originator of the concept of the cannabinoid system. He has extensive experience in algorithmic methodology, healthcare technology, pain management, artificial intelligence, and mergers and acquisitions. He is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, https://icrs.com

Dr. Michael Stern is a board certified urologist and urological surgeon. He served on the faculty at Bast-yr University School of Naturopathic Medicine for 11 years ( 1995-2006). Dr. Stern operated the Northwest healthy Options Clinic in Seattle, Washington. He continues to advise patients on lifestyle issues and alternative healthy treatments for a wide variety of diseases, including the use of medical cannabis. He is also known for his diet book “The Rotation Diet”.

Mr. Epstein is based in New York City. He is the President and Founder of Geoval Consulting LLC, a firm that applies geological expertise and experience to evaluate prime target investment opportunities. Geoval utilizes geochemical analytical data and modeling for risk profiling to certify geological assets and property selection for private and public entities. He has over 50 publications, including work on experimental and field biogeochemical reactions in saltwater in respected scientific journals, with a focus on successfully merging geology with economic viability. For over 30 years, Samuel Epstein served as an investment advisor as an SVP for Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. For the past 20 years, serves on the Board of Governors for Touro College and University, and acting as an executive director of the Touro College Center for Environmental and Geological Research.

About Strainsforpains, Inc., (OTC: EBYH) fka/ E-Buy Home Inc.

Strainsforpains is progressing towards completing its Audit to become fully-reporting, change its symbol, creating the revenues and asset base for a NASDAQ Uplisting. Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company’s objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. Furthermore, the proprietary app incorporating advanced artificial intelligence, collaborating with pain management departments at hospitals and health care professionals. The app integrates artificial intelligence to expand the selection of cannabis varietals, positioning itself as a leading educational tool for pain management operations at hospitals and with doctors specializing in pain relief. The company owns a 7 acre facility in Pennsylvania. Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, https://icrs.co/.

